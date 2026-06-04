Le Centre d'art de Préville

Offered by

Le Centre d'art de Préville

About this shop

Sales closed

Year End Dance Show Photos

Add a donation for Le Centre d'art de Préville

$

Photo #1 - Green ballerinas item
Photo #1 - Green ballerinas
$12

Note: Photo has been slightly cropped for the thumbnail preview. Final version will not be cropped.

Photo #2 - Blue Tuques item
Photo #2 - Blue Tuques
$12

Note: Photo has been slightly cropped for the thumbnail preview. Final version will not be cropped.

Photo # 3 - Blue Ballerinas item
Photo # 3 - Blue Ballerinas
$12

Note: A black background was added so as not to crop this photo. Final version will not have the white background.

Photo # 4 Pink Ballerinas item
Photo # 4 Pink Ballerinas
$12

Note: A black background was added so as not to crop this photo. Final version will not have the white background.

Photo # 5 Puppies item
Photo # 5 Puppies
$12

Note: Photo has been slightly cropped for the thumbnail preview. Final version will not be cropped.

Photo # 6 Butterflies item
Photo # 6 Butterflies
$12

Note: Photo has been slightly cropped for the thumbnail preview. Final version will not be cropped.

Photo # 7 Yellow Dresses item
Photo # 7 Yellow Dresses
$12

Note: Photo has been slightly cropped for the thumbnail preview. Final version will not be cropped.

Photo # 8 Genie Pants item
Photo # 8 Genie Pants
$12

Note: Photo has been slightly cropped for the thumbnail preview. Final version will not be cropped.

Photo # 9 Wizard of Oz item
Photo # 9 Wizard of Oz
$12

Note: Photo has been slightly cropped for the thumbnail preview. Final version will not be cropped.

Photo # 10 Grey Vest Tap item
Photo # 10 Grey Vest Tap
$12

Note: Photo has been slightly cropped for the thumbnail preview. Final version will not be cropped.

Photo # 11 Flight Attendants item
Photo # 11 Flight Attendants
$12

Note: Photo has been slightly cropped for the thumbnail preview. Final version will not be cropped.

Photo # 12 - Overalls item
Photo # 12 - Overalls
$12

Note: Photo has been slightly cropped for the thumbnail preview. Final version will not be cropped.

Photo # 13 Silver tops item
Photo # 13 Silver tops
$12

Note: Photo has been slightly cropped for the thumbnail preview. Final version will not be cropped.

Photo # 14 Solo Purple Top item
Photo # 14 Solo Purple Top
$12

Note: Photo has been slightly cropped for the thumbnail preview. Final version will not be cropped.

Photo # 15 Adults Color Tops item
Photo # 15 Adults Color Tops
$12

Note: A black background was added so as not to crop this photo. Final version will not have the white background.

Photo # 16 Polka Dots item
Photo # 16 Polka Dots
$12

Note: Photo has been slightly cropped for the thumbnail preview. Final version will not be cropped.

Photo # 17 Aqua Pantsuits item
Photo # 17 Aqua Pantsuits
$12

Note: Photo has been slightly cropped for the thumbnail preview. Final version will not be cropped.

Photo # 18 Tap Duo item
Photo # 18 Tap Duo
$12

Note: Photo has been slightly cropped for the thumbnail preview. Final version will not be cropped.

Photo # 19 Solo Tap Silver Heart item
Photo # 19 Solo Tap Silver Heart
$12

Note: Photo has been slightly cropped for the thumbnail preview. Final version will not be cropped.

Photo # 20 Red Skirts item
Photo # 20 Red Skirts
$12

Note: Photo has been slightly cropped for the thumbnail preview. Final version will not be cropped.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!