Afro-Peruvian Dances - Virtual

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About the memberships
More than learning choreographies, you will discover attitude, expression, connection with the rhythm and pride in our roots. Perfect if you want to discover the methodology and progress, although time may be short to consolidate technique and fluency.
The ideal path if you want real results.
We work on technique, musicality and expression with constant follow-up so you can see a clear evolution, class after class.
A first contact to experience the style, dynamics and energy of the class.
Ideal if you are still undecided...
but enough to realize that you are going to want more.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!