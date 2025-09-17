daphne's Naabidoo'igan Silent Auction 2025

Hosted by
5425 Av. Casgrain unit 103, Montréal, QC H2T 1X6, Canada
Starting bid
You won't believe how good this candle smells! 9oz hand-poured camp fire scented candle, valued at $30. Created and donated by Kelsey Deer, a Mohawk woman living in Kahnawake on the south shore where she has her home studio. All her bags are designed, cut, and sewn by Kelsey in her studio where she also makes her candles. Her bags are made with durable, water repellent fabrics and using recycled fabrics and hardware where she can.
Starting bid
Beaded star earrings made with Czech SuperDuo glass beads, crystal bicones, copper-plated beads and findings. Valued at $40, created and donated by Linda Grussani, a curator and art historian born (Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg/Italian ancestry) and raised on Anishinàbe Akì in the Ottawa area. As part of her beading journey, Linda has actively participated in daphne beads: perler/parler since the beginning. In 2022 she led a workshop for daphne members to share her floral earring design.
Starting bid
Handmade ceramic cup, valued at $40. Created and donated by Myriam Landry, a member of the W8banaki (Abenaki) First Nation of the W8linak community in Quebec. She has been practicing pottery as a hobby for almost 10 years. Myriam creates simple, refined, limited-edition functional objects that combine her commitment to contemporary Indigenous causes with her passion for ceramics. She is currently pursuing graduate studies. Her master's thesis focuses on W8banaki territorial governance.
Starting bid
“let loose” , 2025 printed on white paper (print size is 4x6 on a bigger paper) and button. Value of $40, created and donated by Cedar Eve, a visual artist currently based between Montreal and Toronto. She is Anishinaabae (Ojibway), from Saugeen First Nation and Wikwemikong Unceded Territory, but born and raised in Toronto. She graduated from Concordia University in 2012 from Studio Arts, where her focus was primarily on painting. She is a full-time bead artist and muralist. Her company Cedar Eve Creations focuses on beaded jewellery, small paintings and linocut prints. During the school year, she works with Cree youth in James Bay (Northern Quebec) teaching art.
Starting bid
Watercolour and digital collage print (24 × 17 in.), valued at $50. Features a portrait of an unknown Kanien'kehá:ka chief framed by Haudenosaunee beadwork. The poster was part of the exhibition Mémoire de l’avenir (2023): an urban poster exhibition representing the works of established and emerging artists. Created and donated by Martin Akwiranoron Loft, who was born and raised in Kahnawake, Mohawk Territory, and has been a professional artist for over 30 years. He works in the mediums of photography, printmaking, silver-smithing, documentation and digital arts. He was a founding member of the Native Indian Inuit Photographer’s Association (NIIPA, 1985-2000).
Starting bid
Bead woven bracelet made with glass beads and a stainless steel clasp, making this bracelet hypoallergenic. Value of $55, made and donated by Kateri Nisnipawset Aubin Dubois, a Wolastoqey beadwork artist and has been for the past 10 years. She developed her skills over the years and loves to teach others how to bead. Her beadwork can be found all over the world.
Starting bid
Beautiful ornament for the christmas tree or use it as a sun catcher and watch it twinkle in the light. Made of glass beads and crystals. Value of $55, made and donated by Kateri Nisnipawset Aubin Dubois, a Wolastoqey beadwork artist and has been for the past 10 years. She developed her skills over the years and loves to teach others how to bead. Her beadwork can be found all over the world.
Starting bid
Short, sweet & double the fringe!! Made with Miyuki glass beads and sterling silver hooks; 2" hanging length; valued at $65. Created and donated by Megan Gillespie, an Ojibwe beadworker originally from Winnipeg, Manitoba but has been living and creating in Montreal for the past few years. Inspired by her great granny, who was a residential school “survivor” and a strong military babe, this project is titled Leona. Colour, design & folk are woven into each design.
Starting bid
Raised beadwork earrings 1.5" x 1.5" approx., size 15 seed beads with gold plated seeds, valued at $65. Made and donated by Kathleen Kawenniieson Dearhouse who is Kanien'keha:ka from Kahnawake. She has a wide range of skills in sewing, beading, quilting, and pottery which she has shared in classrooms and workshops for over 40 years. She integrates traditional materials with pop culture to create innovative works, like spider man moccasins or a Frida cornhusk doll. She is currently giving workshops at the Kahnawake Youth Center in sewing and corn husk doll making.
Starting bid
Bring home a bit of Kanaka Maoli/Hawaiian Futurism with this digital drawing by one of the most prolific artists we know! "Pewa" is printed on eco-friendly, transparent "vinyl" (24 x 21.5 in), and graced daphne's window last year during his solo exhibition, Resist With Love.Created and donated by Solomon Robert Nui Enos, a Kanaka Maoli / Native Hawaiian artist, educator, and visionary who has been making art for more than 30 years. His work touches on themes of ancestry and identity, the human relationship with the Earth, and the future of Hawai‘i, its people, and its resources. Solomon has exhibited in Biennial X (Honolulu Museum of Art), 6th Asia Pacific Triennial of Contemporary Art (Queensland Art Gallery), CONTACT art exhibitions, and others. His work is held in private collections and in the public collection of the Hawai'i State Art Museum. He has led numerous community mural projects and has received art commissions for hotels, corporate offices, public buildings, and schools in Hawai'i.
Starting bid
Fringe earrings made with size 11/0 Miyuki Delica seed beads, beading thread, stainless steel hooks and findings. The seed beads include many different colours and finishes (silk, opaque, translucent, alabaster, picasso...) to capture the silvery scales and varied colours of a pacific salmon. These earrings were made in response to a request, only to find out that the person wanted a stud version after having completed the first fringe-y fish. So now these fish are swimming free and could be yours if you catch them! Value of $60. Made and donated by Hannah Claus a (Kenhtè:ke | Tyendinaga Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte) Kanien’kehá:ka | English visual artist who expresses Kanien’kehá:ka ways of knowing and understanding through material and sensorial relationships in her installation and photographic/media practices. In her downtime, she likes to make things with her hands, and can often be found knitting or beading in front of the tv or with friends.
Starting bid
Includes, a signed hardcover Tales from the Smoke Shack: Just a Sample, a softcover comic collection TFTSS: Book Book, two greeting cards, one Kanehsatà:ke postcard, a Sticker pack (5 designs) Valued at $67. Created and donated by Jasmin Gunn, a talented Indigenous artist and graphic designer from Kanehsatà:ke. She brings humour and brightness to her work with colorful stickers, greeting cards, and self-published 'zines'.
Starting bid
This adorable set includes a T-shirt (100% cotton, small-xl), Tumbler (16 oz, bamboo cap and plastic straw, must hand wash) and Sticker (2 in x 1in). Value of $70. The design was a collaboration between Lauren Karonhiaronkwas McComber (owner of LSH) and Tiohtià:ke tattoo artist MC (The Witch’s Nest). Lauren orchestrated the design with sketches and visual inspiration, while MC created it using her unique style of tattooing. The overall meaning of the design is the humility we must embrace with each new phase of our lives. Traditionally, the corn husk doll is used in Kanien’kehá:ka culture to symbolize humility and the need to be more concerned with one’s roles and responsibilities than their outward appearance. The moon phases were used in the design to further the idea of the different roles in life one transitions through and the new responsibilities that come with each phase. Donated by Lotus + Sage Holistics crafts by hand natural bath, beauty, and body products. Made on Kanien’kehá:ka Mohawk Territory, many of our products are inspired by our land and culture.
Starting bid
Medium gold hoop earrings, made with gold beads, bronze round charms and green seed beads, valued at $70. Created and donated by Eva Mae Angiyou, an Inuk from Puvirnituq, a community in Nunavik. She started beading in the winter of 2021 and loves expressing her creativity in this medium.
Starting bid
Beaded bolo tie with a deer antler centre. Braided leather chord and metal hardware. Value of $75, made and donated by Iohserí:io Polson / Little Giizis, an Anishnabeeg and Kaniekehaka multidisciplinary artist based in Montreal. Their art uses beads, upcycled metal studs, chains, textiles and lino carving to take inspiration from DIY punk music as well as their cultural upbringing. They create pieces that merge the traditions of these worlds.
Starting bid
Beaded fringe earrings featuring lampwork flower beads, Miyuki glass, gold-plated beads, Swarovski crystals, and gold-plated findings. Valued at $90, created and donated by Linda Grussani, a curator and art historian born (Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg/Italian ancestry) and raised on Anishinàbe Akì in the Ottawa area. As part of her beading journey, Linda has actively participated in daphne beads: perler/parler since the beginning. In 2022 she led a workshop for daphne members to share her floral earring design.
Starting bid
Delicate floral design beaded with Miyuki glass and gold-plated beads, on home-tanned and smoked hide, with gold-plated posts. Valued at $90, created and donated by Linda Grussani, a curator and art historian born (Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg/Italian ancestry) and raised on Anishinàbe Akì in the Ottawa area. As part of her beading journey, Linda has actively participated in daphne beads: perler/parler since the beginning. In 2022 she led a workshop for daphne members to share her floral earring design.
Starting bid
Set is made with porcelain clay beads (handmade by the artist), mixed gemstones, glass charlotte-cut seed beads, and stainless steel hooks. Valued at $100. Created and donated by Juliet Mackie, a Métis artist with community connections to Fort Chipewyan and Red River. Born on Vancouver Island, she is a citizen of the Métis Nation of British Columbia. Juliet is a multidisciplinary artist, with a focus on beadwork, painting, and ceramics. She is a PhD Candidate at Concordia University and the owner of Little Moon Creations.
Starting bid
These beautiful Catherine Blackburn earrings are made with gold plated beads and accents. Vacuum sealed cubic zirconia. Convertible three ways including the fan tassels and moon charms. Made by Catherine Blackburn donated by Hannah Claus. Catherine, member of the English River First Nation (Dënesųłinë́), is a multidisciplinary artist and jeweller, whose common themes address Canada's colonial past that are often prompted by personal narratives. Her work grounds itself in the Indigenous feminine and is bound through the ancestral love that stitching suggests. Through stitchwork, she explores Indigenous sovereignty, decolonization and representation. Blackburn has exhibited in notable exhibitions including: Santa Fe Haute Couture Fashion Show, Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week, Radical Stitch and Àbadakone. She has received numerous awards for her work, including an Eitlejorg 2021 Fellowship, a 2022 Forge Residency Fellowship, and the Sobey Art Award longlist 2023.
Starting bid
Echoes 01: Earrings: Embroidery on underlay and plexiglass. Value of $100, made and donated by Caroline Monnet, a multidisciplinary artist of Anishinaabe and French ancestry, originally from the Outaouais region, who lives and works in Mooniyang/Montreal. Her work has been shown in solo exhibitions in Canada, the United States and Europe. The artist has also exhibited at the Whitney Biennial (New York, USA), Toronto Art Biennial (Canada), KØS Museum (Køge, Denmark), Musée d'art contemporain (Montréal, Canada) and National Gallery of Canada (Ottawa, Canada), among others. Her work is included in numerous collections in North America and at the Maison de l'UNESCO in Paris. Caroline Monnet is represented by Blouin Division in Montreal and Toronto.
Starting bid
Echoes 02: Earrings: Embroidery on thermal bubble, plexiglass. Value of $100, made and donated by Caroline Monnet, a multidisciplinary artist of Anishinaabe and French ancestry, originally from the Outaouais region, who lives and works in Mooniyang/Montreal. Her work has been shown in solo exhibitions in Canada, the United States and Europe. The artist has also exhibited at the Whitney Biennial (New York, USA), Toronto Art Biennial (Canada), KØS Museum (Køge, Denmark), Musée d'art contemporain (Montréal, Canada) and National Gallery of Canada (Ottawa, Canada), among others. Her work is included in numerous collections in North America and at the Maison de l'UNESCO in Paris. Caroline Monnet is represented by Blouin Division in Montreal and Toronto.
Starting bid
Five books from the Fall 2025 New Releases from Éditions Hannenorak, books included are: sur/moi, les rouges pour la fin, Cinq siècles de vie sur le dos de la grande tortue, Poisson d’eau douce and Tête pleine de feuilles. Value of $104.75, donated by Éditions Hannenorak, the only Indigenous publishing house in Quebec, Hannenorak has been dedicated for 15 years to amplifying the voices of Indigenous authors who wish to be heard. Based in Wendake, it brings together artists from many communities and nations and publishes a wide range of genres, including poetry, essays, theatre, and children’s literature.
Starting bid
Part of the Colourful Smokes series, this necklace is made with size 13 charlotte beads. Value of $140. Made and donated by Marcy Friesen, (b. 1972, Nipawin, Saskatchewan) is of Swampy Cree and Welsh ancestry and currently resides on a mixed farm with her family near Carrot River, SK. She comes from a long line of traditional master beaders and talented creative family members. Friesen has always felt the need to create, and started her career with a small business making utilitarian objects such as mitts and mukluks. After visiting the Remai Modern in Saskatoon, she changed her practice to experimenting with an artisanal craftsmanship that exists outside the traditional spectrum of beauty and utility. Threading through beads, leather, and furs, Friesen draws the viewer into an intimate experience using her honed skills and intuitive sensibilities toward material, colour, and presentation. In Friesen’s practice, the natural and synthetic come together in ways that are inclusive of the contemporary condition, transforming ways of understanding and expectations of cultural production. Her work has been included in the Contemporary Native Art Biennial (BACA) in Montreal, the Whyte Museum in Banff, the Remai Modern in Saskatoon, and the Mackenzie Art Gallery in Regina. In June 2021, Friesen had her first solo exhibition at Fazakas Gallery in Vancouver, BC.
Starting bid
Ink on 100% rag paper (14 × 17 in.), valued at $150. Created and donated by Martin Akwiranoron Loft, who was born and raised in Kahnawake, Mohawk Territory, and has been a professional artist for over 30 years. He works in the mediums of photography, printmaking, silver-smithing, documentation and digital arts. He was a founding member of the Native Indian Inuit Photographer’s Association (NIIPA, 1985-2000).
Starting bid
Wrap yourself in soothing lavender and coral tones and let the sway of the calming wind-chime dentalium sounds chase your worries away. Peyote dentalium fringe made with size 11 Miyuki delicas, including 24kt gold plated delicas, dyed dentalium shells sourced through Raynie Hunter (Beadiful Vibes), matte pumpkin firepolished beads. Earring hooks are 14kt rose gold filled, the last 3 beads of each fringe are vintage, sourced from Culture Bead and JShine Designs. Valued at $185, created and donated by Cristina Flores, a mixed Mexican, French, Abenaki femme and mama of two super kiddos. La Gordita Designs, which translates to Thick Girl Designs, is a loud, proud "take-that" line featuring pieces that take up space through colour, design, shape, and size. My pieces are for EVERYONE. My beadwork is not only inspired by my grandmother's storytelling, but also by textiles, Mexican talavera, the vibrant colours that weave my various cultures and traditions together, and by the dawns of my Abenaki roots. I’m honoured to share my beadwork with you.
Starting bid
Large flat-stitch beaded hearts with stainless steel hooks, 10/0 and 8/0 glass seed beads, backed on deer hide. Valued at $200. Created and donated by JC Bear, a nêhiyaw/settler multidisciplinary artist who runs Tansi Maskwa. In April 2021, it was established with the intention of giving back a portion of profits to the Indigenous community of Turtle Island. The lack of Indigenous representation during JC's art education is ultimately what inspired them.
Starting bid
If you have seen this artist's paintings, you know. These gorgeous earrings are based on Haudenosaunee iconography and are made with high-quality materials including vintage beads and sterling silver. Backed with blue deer hide, they are valued at $225. Donated and made by Sierra Barber, an Upper Mohawk / mixed-European artist from Port Dover, ON, registered at the Six Nations of the Grand River Territory. Sierra completed an MFA in 2025 in the Painting and Drawing program at Concordia University in Tiohtiá:ke/ Montreal, QC. She graduated from OCAD University with a BFA in 2015, majoring in Sculpture and Installation with a minor in the Indigenous Visual Culture Program. Her work has been shown in the annual Indigenous Art juried exhibition at the Woodland Cultural Centre, internationally in Aotearoa (New Zealand) at HOEA! Gallery and most recently in the 7th edition of the Contemporary Native Art Biennial (BACA) titled Creation Stories at Stewart Hall Art Gallery and the Rimouski Regional Museum. Her latest solo show Carrying Stories was held at daphne in Montreal, QC.
Starting bid
36" × 30" hooked wall hanging, valued at $250. Created and donated by Leslee Louise, a self-taught artist. The imagery on her brightly coloured latch-hooked works is inspired by her love of birds and animals. Leslee often references stone caches and the ancient Indigenous carvings at the Peterborough Petroglyphs, as these cultural markers are integrated into her life experiences from childhood onwards.
Starting bid
Handmade baby pucker toe moccasins crafted from deer leather, laser-printed with a black floral pattern, lined with cotton fabric, and edged with size 15 Miyuki beads. Valued at $275. Created and donated by Tyler J. Diabo, a Mohawk artist from Kahnawake and owner of Flint Arrows Design. Tyler is primarily working with wampum shell and pucker toe moccasins.
Starting bid
Framed photo collage (13" × 11") taken in the forest at Fort George, NY, featuring a plastic Indian warrior. Valued at $300. Created and donated by Shelley Niro, a Kanien'kehaka (Turtle clan) artist and a member of Six Nations of the Grand River. She is a renowned filmmaker, photographer, installation and performance artist. Through her work, Niro uses humor and satire to break down cultural stereotypes, confront cultural loss and dismantle oppression. Among her many awards and accolades, she is the recipient of the 2017 Scotiabank photography award and holds an honorary Doctorate from Ontario College of Art and Design University and she is an honorary Elder of the Indigenous Curatorial Collective.
Starting bid
This traditional decoy is a James Bay classic! Handcrafted with tightly woven tamarack twigs by Leonard Blackned of Waskaganish, Eeyou Istchee, QC, and donated by Wachiya, it is valued at $445. Approximate dimensions: 8.75" tall × 11" long × 4" wide. Wachiya is an Indigenous-owned boutique based in Old Montréal, showcasing authentic Cree arts and crafts from Eeyou Istchee. Wachiya partners directly with Cree artists and artisans to bring you hand-made, culturally rooted creations—“from our land, to your home.” Tamarack decoys have a long history in Cree and other Indigenous cultures of northern Canada. Originally used as functional goose decoys, they are now cherished as cultural artworks symbolizing the deep connection between craftsmanship, tradition, and the land.
Starting bid
Inkjet print on paper towel, created for and exhibited at the Great Northern Arts Festival in Inuvik (July 2025). Valued at $1,000. Created and donated by Jake Kimble, a multidisciplinary Chipewyan (Dënesųłıné) artist and curator from Treaty 8 territory in the Northwest Territories. A member of the Deninu K’ue First Nation, they currently live and work on the stolen lands of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish), and səl̓ilw̓ətaʔɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations. Rooted in acts of self-care, self-repair, and gender-based ideological refusal, Kimble’s practice draws from their lived experience as a two-spirited person.Holding an Acting diploma from Vancouver Film School and a BFA in Photography from Emily Carr University, Kimble brings theatricality and levity into their work. They playfully subvert everyday aesthetics and language, using humour as a tool to explore themes like existentialism, narcissism, and the absurd. Through this, they invite audiences to exhale, unclench, and maybe even laugh in spaces where laughter is often lost. Kimble was a co-curator of the 2024 Contemporary Native Art Biennial (BACA) in Montreal. Their work is held in the TD and Scotiabank Collections, and the Art Gallery of Hamilton.
Starting bid
After Ludovic Boney polishes his sculptural works, the sandpaper he used becomes the basis for a new drawing, made with coloured pencils. Acquire number 32 (diameter 12 ") from this exciting series “Dessin”. Valued at $1200. Created and donated by Ludovic Boney, who is originally from Wendake, Quebec. After graduating from sculpture school in 2002, he founded Bloc 5, an artistic production studio, with four other artists. He works there and has completed his first public art projects. Since 2006, he has been working on large-scale public art projects and regularly exhibits his work in galleries and artist-run centers. He recently presented his creations at the McCord Museum in Montreal and at Nuit Blanche Toronto. Among his notable public art achievements are In Equilibrium, installed at the Anishnawbe Indigenous Hub in Toronto in 2024, Théâtralité contextuelle (2023) at the new HEC Montréal, and the monumental Cosmologie sans genèse at the Musée National des Beaux-Arts du Québec in 2016. His works are included in numerous public and private collections. Ludovic Boney is represented by Pierre-François Ouellette Art Contemporain.
