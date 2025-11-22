D'Arcy McGee Prom Committee - Holiday Raffle

This basket includes: 300$ worth of gift cards from Sephora, Aritzia & Starbucks!!
This basket includes: A cold & hot cup, treats, a gift card, a Stella & Dot accessory and of course, coffee.
This basket includes: 2 Senators tickets for January 1st @ 1pm with close to the ice row seats, 50$ Dinty's gift card and a 25$ Pele Mele Pub gift card.
400$ worth of Tupperware and a cute Stella & Dot accessory, an all around great gift to share with all of your friends and family!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!