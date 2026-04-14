Dark Sky Stargazing

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About this event
A night of guided stargazing, seeing several hours of spectacular views of the constellations, the Milky Way, and meteors. Elder Bill Bertschy of Rising Thunder Tourism will share with you teachings and wisdom of the night sky, learning perspectives on familiar constellations, the stories of mythology woven into tradition, and how to begin to read the map of the stars.
Snacks and warm drinks included.
$
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