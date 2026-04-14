Bodo Archaeological Society

Hosted by

Bodo Archaeological Society

About this event

Dark Sky Stargazing

1 St. E Railway Ave

Bodo, AB T0C 0E0, Canada

Stargazing Ticket
$100

A night of guided stargazing, seeing several hours of spectacular views of the constellations, the Milky Way, and meteors. Elder Bill Bertschy of Rising Thunder Tourism will share with you teachings and wisdom of the night sky, learning perspectives on familiar constellations, the stories of mythology woven into tradition, and how to begin to read the map of the stars.

Snacks and warm drinks included.

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