Davenport

Davenport Home & School Association Silent Auction

80 Rutherford Ave, Aylmer, ON N5H 2N8, Canada

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Dallas Stars Monday April 13, 2026 item
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Dallas Stars Monday April 13, 2026
$150

Starting bid

$500 Value-1 pair of tickets to the April 13, 2026 Toronto Maple Leafs vs the Dallas Stars Hockey Game at Scotiabank Arena, Toronto 7:30 pm game time. Tickets will be sent to purchaser electronically after auction https://www.scotiabankarena.com/events/detail/toronto-maple-leafs-vs-dallas-stars-2

Gay Lea Dairy Heritage Museum Gift Basket item
Gay Lea Dairy Heritage Museum Gift Basket
$12

Starting bid

$40 Value-Gay Lea Dairy Museum 1 Free Family Admission Pass & Swag

https://www.cec-dairymuseum.com/

4 Day Passes to Clovermead Adventure Farm item
4 Day Passes to Clovermead Adventure Farm
$27

Starting bid

$90 Value-4 Day Passes to Clovermead Adventure Farm https://clovermead.com/?srsltid=AfmBOooj87uQh21ALm13h26OpgDRfCZzY9fQsRa2yBPfZTZuSWPJdWE7

Laser Engraved Stanley by Handmade Harmony item
Laser Engraved Stanley by Handmade Harmony
$18

Starting bid

$60 Value https://www.facebook.com/Handmadeharmonyaylmer

$100 The Keg Gift Card item
$100 The Keg Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

$100 Value-Sponsored by Norstar Powder Coating Aylmer https://www.norstareastpc.com/

Hully Gully $100 Gift Certificate & Swag item
Hully Gully $100 Gift Certificate & Swag
$60

Starting bid

$200 Value- Sponsored by Hully Gully London https://www.hullygully.com/

Samsung Galaxy Tablet item
Samsung Galaxy Tablet
$60

Starting bid

$200 Value- Sponsored by Uplink Communications Aylmer https://www.uplinkwireless.net/

Reptilia Family Pass Pack #1 item
Reptilia Family Pass Pack #1
$30

Starting bid

2 Adults, 2 Children $100 Value- Sponsored by Reptilia London https://reptilia.org/locations/?london_facility

Reptilia Family Pass Pack #2 item
Reptilia Family Pass Pack #2
$30

Starting bid

2 Adults, 2 Children $100 Value- Sponsored by Reptilia London https://reptilia.org/locations/?london_facility

Reptilia Family Pass Pack #3 item
Reptilia Family Pass Pack #3
$30

Starting bid

2 Adults, 2 Children $100 Value- Sponsored by Reptilia London https://reptilia.org/locations/?london_facility

Reptilia Family Pass Pack #4 item
Reptilia Family Pass Pack #4
$30

Starting bid

2 Adults, 2 Children $100 Value- Sponsored by Reptilia London https://reptilia.org/locations/?london_facility

Reptilia Family Pass Pack #5 item
Reptilia Family Pass Pack #5
$30

Starting bid

2 Adults, 2 Children $100 Value- Sponsored by Reptilia London https://reptilia.org/locations/?london_facility

Encanto 1000 piece and Floral 1000 piece puzzles item
Encanto 1000 piece and Floral 1000 piece puzzles
$18

Starting bid

$60 Value

$75 Gift Certificate Long Point Eco Adventures item
$75 Gift Certificate Long Point Eco Adventures
$22.50

Starting bid

$75 Value- https://www.lpfun.ca/

Fleetway Bowling-1 Lane, 1 Hour, 5 people item
Fleetway Bowling-1 Lane, 1 Hour, 5 people
$21

Starting bid

$72 Value - https://fleetwayfun.com/

Cobbs Bread 6 Free Items Voucher item
Cobbs Bread 6 Free Items Voucher
$15

Starting bid

$50 Value- 6 items free voucher, no minimum purchase, 1 free item per visit -https://www.cobsbread.com/

Channer's $50 Gift Card item
Channer's $50 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$50 Value- https://channers.com/

Part Source Car Cleaning Bucket item
Part Source Car Cleaning Bucket
$39

Starting bid

$130 Value - https://partsource.ca/

Catering by James Meadows $50 Heat & Eat Gift Certificate item
Catering by James Meadows $50 Heat & Eat Gift Certificate
$15

Starting bid

$50 Value- https://www.cateringbyjamesmeadows.com/

The Point BBQ & Co. $25 Gift Card item
The Point BBQ & Co. $25 Gift Card
$7.50

Starting bid

$25 Value- https://thepointbbq.ca/

Part Source Car Code Reader Tool item
Part Source Car Code Reader Tool
$75

Starting bid

$250 Value- https://partsource.ca/

Scholar's Choice Game & Puzzle item
Scholar's Choice Game & Puzzle
$15

Starting bid

$50 Value- https://www.scholarschoice.ca/

Kindred Credit Union Cineplex Card & Gift Basket item
Kindred Credit Union Cineplex Card & Gift Basket
$10.50

Starting bid

$25 Cineplex and Swag/Candy

$35 Total Value- https://www.kindredcu.com/contact-us/find-a-branch?branchId=Aylmer_109_02_05_55834

Old School Pizza Co. $20 Gift Card item
Old School Pizza Co. $20 Gift Card
$6

Starting bid

$20 Value- https://oldschoolpizza.ca/

The Beach Hangar 2 Hour Court Rental item
The Beach Hangar 2 Hour Court Rental
$60

Starting bid

$200 Value- https://www.beachhangar.ca/

Reptilia 2 Adults, 2 Children Pack #1 item
Reptilia 2 Adults, 2 Children Pack #1
$30

Starting bid

$100 Value -Sponsored by Reptilia London https://reptilia.org/locations/?london_facility

Reptilia 2 Adults, 2 Children Pack # 2 item
Reptilia 2 Adults, 2 Children Pack # 2
$30

Starting bid

$100 Value- Sponsored by Reptilia London https://reptilia.org/locations/?london_facility

Reptilia 1 Adult1, 1 Child item
Reptilia 1 Adult1, 1 Child
$19.50

Starting bid

$65 Value- Sponsored by Reptilia London https://reptilia.org/locations/?london_facility

Hamilton Tigercats Tickets- 2 Red Level Tickets for June 4 item
Hamilton Tigercats Tickets- 2 Red Level Tickets for June 4
$60

Starting bid

$200 Value -Red Level, 2 tickets, Sponsored by Uplink Communications Aylmer https://www.uplinkwireless.net/location/aylmer-2/

Niagara Parks 2 Passes item
Niagara Parks 2 Passes
$132

Starting bid

$440 Value! Includes Entry to Many attractions including:  Laura Secord Homestead, McFarland House, Falls Incline Railway All Day Pass, Floral Showhouse, Mackenzie Printery, Old Fort Erie, Bus all Day Pass, Power Station + the Tunnel, Whirlpool Aero Car, Butterfly Conservatory, Power Station at Night, Journey Behind the Falls, White Water Walk - https://www.niagaraparks.com/

The Hungry Twist $50 Gift Card item
The Hungry Twist $50 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$50 Value- https://thehungrytwist.com/

Tangled Hair by Ange Haircut item
Tangled Hair by Ange Haircut
$13.50

Starting bid

$45 Value- https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057439869907

East Park 2 Waterpark Passes item
East Park 2 Waterpark Passes
$27

Starting bid

$90 Value- https://eastparklondon.com/

Boston Pizza $25 Gift Card item
Boston Pizza $25 Gift Card
$7.50

Starting bid

$25 Value- https://order.bostonpizza.com/en-ca/home

Custom Toronto Sports Themed Metal Fire pit item
Custom Toronto Sports Themed Metal Fire pit
$90

Starting bid

$300 Value-Custom Made by Gincor Werx Aylmer- https://gincor.com/dealer-locator/gincor-werx-alymer/

Port Stanley Festival Theatre Tickets item
Port Stanley Festival Theatre Tickets
$30

Starting bid

$100 Value- 2 tickets to summer season performances 2026 https://psft.ca/schedule/summer-season/

A Bouquet for You & a Friend -Flower Fountain Aylmer item
A Bouquet for You & a Friend -Flower Fountain Aylmer
$30

Starting bid

$100 Value- Sponsored by Flower Fountain Aylmer **Not redeemable the week of Valentines Day or Mother's Day - https://www.theflowerfountain.com/

Luxury Beauty and Makeup Bundle item
Luxury Beauty and Makeup Bundle
$21

Starting bid

$70 Value- Donated by Ms. Mazzotta

Butter me Up Soap Company Bundle item
Butter me Up Soap Company Bundle
$9

Starting bid

$30 Value- https://www.buttermeupsoapcompany.com/

Fabric Book Sleeve, Bowl Cozie, Jar Lid Opener & Bookmark item
Fabric Book Sleeve, Bowl Cozie, Jar Lid Opener & Bookmark
$10.50

Starting bid

$35 Value- Handmade and donated by the "OTHER" Michiels

Fabric Book Sleeve, Bowl Cozie, Jar Lid Opener & Bookmark item
Fabric Book Sleeve, Bowl Cozie, Jar Lid Opener & Bookmark
$12

Starting bid

$40 Value- Handmade and donated by the "OTHER" Michiels

Converse Tumbler item
Converse Tumbler
$5.40

Starting bid

$18 Value- Donated by Printed & Poured https://printed-poured.square.site/

Dinner for Two- Your fish & Chips item
Dinner for Two- Your fish & Chips
$13.50

Starting bid

$45 Value- 2 Large Orders and 2 Regular Drinks- https://www.yourfishandchips.ca/

Soft sided Puppy Crate with Toys, Treats & Swag item
Soft sided Puppy Crate with Toys, Treats & Swag
$45

Starting bid

$150 Value- Sponsored by Pet Valu Aylmer- Small Purple soft sided crate, Toys, Treats, Leash- https://store.petvalu.ca/location/2346/

Wild Wing Gift Pack item
Wild Wing Gift Pack
$18

Starting bid

$60 Value- $30 Gift Card with Snacks and a cup- https://www.wildwingrestaurants.com/order-now/?location=St.%20Thomas

London Children's Museum Family Day Pass item
London Children's Museum Family Day Pass
$27

Starting bid

$90 Value-- 2 adults and up to 4 children*Expiry Feb 15, 2027- https://www.londonchildrensmuseum.ca/

Hisense 32" Smart TV item
Hisense 32" Smart TV
$54

Starting bid

$180 Value-Donated by the Illes/Burwell Family

Roku Streaming Stick item
Roku Streaming Stick
$12

Starting bid

$40 Value- Donated by the Illes/Burwell Family

2 Nights Camping Springwater Conservation Area item
2 Nights Camping Springwater Conservation Area
$36.60

Starting bid

$122 Value- unserviced site, no holiday weekends- https://catfishcreek.goingtocamp.com/

Pancake Breakfast Gift Bucket item
Pancake Breakfast Gift Bucket
$15

Starting bid

$50 Value- Sponsored by Our Sugar Bush. Includes real maple syrup and maple sugar! https://oursugarbush.ca/

