Grande Prairie and Area Safe Communities Committee

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Grande Prairie and Area Safe Communities Committee

About this event

Day of Mourning Luncheon 2026

10318 92 St

Grande Prairie, AB T8V 5K9, Canada

Day of Mourning Luncheon 2026
Free

April 28, 2026, Day of Mourning Luncheon. 12:30 pm at 10318 92 Street, Grande Prairie. One ticket per person.


Prior to Luncheon there is a public Ceremony at 10:45 am followed by a Guest Speaker, Randy Wedler, at 11:30 am at the same location. All are welcome to attend.

Parking is limited. If no parking is available in the parking lot please use street parking on 92 A street (behind Safety City) or in Crystal Heights neighbourhood on the east side of 92 street.

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