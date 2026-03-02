Day of Mourning Luncheon 2026

April 28, 2026, Day of Mourning Luncheon. 12:30 pm at 10318 92 Street, Grande Prairie. One ticket per person.





Prior to Luncheon there is a public Ceremony at 10:45 am followed by a Guest Speaker, Randy Wedler, at 11:30 am at the same location. All are welcome to attend.



Parking is limited. If no parking is available in the parking lot please use street parking on 92 A street (behind Safety City) or in Crystal Heights neighbourhood on the east side of 92 street.