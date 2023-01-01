Youth competition teams 2023-2024. Fifth phase of competition season.

Each registration includes applicable taxes.

Note: at the payment step, the Simplyk platform invites you to leave a tip. This tip is NOT mandatory, you can choose "other" and 0$.

Simplyk is a payment platform for non profits. They transfer us 100% of the payments made on their platform without any fees, while other platforms charge at least 2.5% per transaction plus a fixed amount. We thank Simplyk for allowing us to receive online payments, which simplifies our management, and allows our member to pay with a credit card.