2024: ICO Boys Camping Trip

Join the Islamic Community of Oakville for an exciting two-day boys' camping trip, themed around the value of brotherhood in Islam. This enriching event will take place in the heart of nature, offering a perfect blend of adventure and spiritual growth. Boys will engage in various outdoor activities, team-building exercises, and insightful discussions on the importance of brotherhood in Islam. Delicious meals and transportation are provided, ensuring a hassle-free experience for all participants. Don't miss this opportunity to strengthen your faith, make lasting friendships, and create unforgettable memories.