LOOKING GLASS FOUNDATION FOR EATING DISORDERS
50/50 Summer Raffle

Looking Glass Foundation for Eating Disorders Suite 200 2006 W 10th Vancouver BC


SERIES A = 5 FOR $25, SERIES B = 15 FOR $50, SERIES C = 65 FOR $125


Prize Description - Winner receives 50% of ticket sales with a Maximum sales of$19,750.00


Ticket purchasers must be 19 years of age or older. If a winning ticket bears a minor’s name, the prize will be lawfully delivered to the minor’s parent, legal guardian, or trustee. Winner’s consent to the release of their names by the licensee.


Licensee contact information: Kristyne Agabob -  [email protected]

BC Gaming Event Licence TBD


