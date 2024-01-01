Wellness Day

Join us for a morning of inspiration, rejuvenation and camaraderie! Participate in workshops that will challenge your mind, exercise and relax your body, and soothe your soul. PLUS a CASH ONLY raffle for three baskets of natural 'wellness' products.





You must pre-register for the workshops (click more details to see). Space is limited so register early.





If you are registering more than one person, you will be given the option to enter each name and select the workshops on the next page.





Session 1 - 10 to 10:45 AM Silkscreen Learn how to transfer a drawing onto a silkscreen and produce a number of unique artworks. All supplies are provided. Please bring an apron and some ideas for your art piece. All materials are water-soluble. Cyrel Troster Adults & teens only Qigong Qi is the Chinese word for life energy - energy which flows through all living things. Gong means work or benefits acquired through practice. Thus qigong means working with life energy to improve the health and harmony of mind and body. Qigong is a moving meditation which includes breathing techniques and healing postures. I will be offering Healing Qigong which is practiced sitting.

Thelma Feldman Adults & teens only Ancient Roots: finding mindfulness meditation and therapeutic tools in Jewish Wisdom

In this workshop, we'll explore the fascinating convergence of mindfulness meditation and ancient Jewish wisdom. We will journey through Jewish texts to uncover hidden gems of mindfulness practices deeply rooted in our tradition. Through thoughtful discussion and experiential learning, we'll reflect on the relevance of these ancient teachings in our modern lives. Together, we'll embark on a shared exploration, seeking to understand how these timeless practices can enrich our spiritual journey and bring greater depth to our daily lives. Matan Boker Adults & teens only Exploring the Chakras Within the body, there are a series of vital energy centres called chakras, where our life force is concentrated. These centers influence our physical, mental, emotional and energetic being. In this workshop we will explore and open these centers, with movement, breathing, journaling and art. Karen Weinthal Adults & teens only 3 Mindful Steps to Clarity, Courage and Vision Go from Exhaustion and Burnout to Clarity, Courage and Vision in 3 simple shifts that don’t take time away from your busy schedule. Calling all those seeking greater balance in their lives. It’s time to go beyond the hustle and thrive holistically. This workshop will provide an overview of why mindfulness matters, as well as an in-depth, practical application of mindfulness and yoga therapy techniques to reduce stress, increase clarity and efficiency, improve communication, and establish a clear sense of purpose and wellbeing. Paula Vital Adults & teens only The Middot Marathon Come discover the magic of middot (Jewish character traits) with Rabbi Leszner! We'll learn how to use these traits to better understand ourselves. Rabbi Ryan Families, with children aged 5-12 Full Body Conditioning Exercises for Kids! To help keep your child in shape for any season, full body exercises are the way to go. These conditioning exercises help build endurance, balance, agility and coordination, while strengthening the whole body. Whether your child is into sports or just being a kid, these exercises will have them ready for the game or the playground.





Alex & Eli (Hebrew School teachers) Families and children



