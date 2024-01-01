Logo
Congregation Darchei Noam
Wellness Day

864 Sheppard Ave W, North York, ON M3H 2T5, Canada

Join us for a morning of inspiration, rejuvenation and camaraderie!  Participate in workshops that will challenge your mind, exercise and relax your body, and soothe your soul.  PLUS a CASH ONLY raffle for three baskets of natural 'wellness' products.

You must pre-register for the workshops (click more details to see). Space is limited so register early.


If you are registering more than one person, you will be given the option to enter each name and select the workshops on the next page.


Session 1 - 10 to 10:45 AM

Silkscreen

Learn how to transfer a drawing onto a silkscreen and produce a number of unique artworks. All supplies are provided. Please bring an apron and some ideas for your art piece. All materials are water-soluble.

Cyrel Troster

Adults & teens only

Qigong

Qi is the Chinese word for life energy - energy which flows through all living things. Gong means work or benefits acquired through practice.  Thus qigong means working with life energy to improve the health and harmony of mind and body. Qigong is a moving meditation which includes breathing techniques and healing postures.  I will be offering Healing Qigong which is practiced sitting.


Thelma Feldman

Adults & teens only

Ancient Roots: finding mindfulness meditation and  therapeutic tools in Jewish Wisdom


In this workshop, we'll explore the fascinating convergence of mindfulness meditation and ancient Jewish wisdom. We will journey through Jewish texts to uncover hidden gems of mindfulness practices deeply rooted in our tradition. Through thoughtful discussion and experiential learning, we'll reflect on the relevance of these ancient teachings in our modern lives. Together, we'll embark on a shared exploration, seeking to understand how these timeless practices can enrich our spiritual journey and bring greater depth to our daily lives.

Matan Boker

Adults & teens only

Exploring the Chakras

Within the body, there are a series of vital energy centres called chakras, where our life force is concentrated. These centers influence our physical, mental, emotional and energetic being. In this workshop we will explore and open these centers, with movement, breathing, journaling and art.

Karen Weinthal

Adults & teens only

3 Mindful Steps to Clarity, Courage and Vision

Go from Exhaustion and Burnout to Clarity, Courage and Vision in 3 simple shifts that don’t take time away from your busy schedule. Calling all those seeking greater balance in their lives. It’s time to go beyond the hustle and thrive holistically. This workshop will provide an overview of why mindfulness matters, as well as an in-depth, practical application of mindfulness and yoga therapy techniques to reduce stress, increase clarity and efficiency, improve communication, and establish a clear sense of purpose and wellbeing.

Paula Vital

Adults & teens only

The Middot Marathon

Come discover the magic of middot (Jewish character traits) with Rabbi Leszner! We'll learn how to use these traits to better understand ourselves. 

Rabbi Ryan

Families, with children aged 5-12

Full Body Conditioning Exercises for Kids!

To help keep your child in shape for any season, full body exercises are the way to go.  These conditioning exercises help build endurance, balance, agility and coordination, while strengthening the whole body.  Whether your child is into sports or just being a kid, these exercises will have them ready for the game or the playground.


Alex & Eli

(Hebrew School teachers)

Families and children


Session 2 - 11:30 AM to 12:15 PM

My Amazing Self:  A Kids' Wellness Adventure

If you are 6 to 12 years old – get ready to paint away your thoughts, colour your emotions, learn some fun ways to shoo away that stress or anxiety! Plan to do some stretching and get colours on your hands so do not wear your best outfit!

Geetika Arnold

Children  6-12 years old

Healthy Foods from Around the World

Come learn, have fun, taste and tour the world of healthy, and vegan yummy food. 

Carla Roter

Adults & teens only

Protect and Heal Your Energy

Learn to set up and protect your energy each day. This session includes guided meditation, group energy healing (Reiki) and discussion. We’ll explore how your thoughts can affect your health, why other people’s energy affects you, and simple ways to protect your energy.

Jordana Levine

Adults & teens only

Music for the Mind, Body and Soul

Let's sing together and explore how music can enhance our minds, calm our bodies, and nourish our souls. 

Rabbi Ryan

Including children

The Role of Art in Healing the Body and Soul

Rabbi Tina

Adults & teens only

