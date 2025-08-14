DDA Gala Silent Auction 2025

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Generously Donated by The Interior Design Group
7 Night All Inclusive to Cancun - Paradisus La Perla
January 7 - 13, 2026
Trip for 2
(Click image for details)
The winner will receive a gift card in the amount of their winning bid to book the trip at their convenience. Please note that pricing may vary.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Generously Donated by The Interior Design Group
Alaskan Cruise with Holland America
June 7 - 13, 2026
Trip for 2
(Click image for details)
The winner will receive a gift card in the amount of their winning bid to book the trip at their convenience. Please note that pricing may vary.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Generously Donated by The Interior Design Group
11 day tour best of Italy with Insight Vacations
May 14 - 24, 2026
Trip for 2
(Click image for details)
The winner will receive a gift card in the amount of their winning bid to book the trip at their convenience. Please note that pricing may vary.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Generously donated by Artemide Lighting
Iconic Italian ’60s design Nessino Table Lamp. Retail value $485.
Colour: White
Dimensions:
-Height: 223 mm
-Diameter: 320 mm
-Base Diameter: 125 mm
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Generously donated by Matteo Lighting
Alabaster capsule shaped sconce. Can be mounted horizontally or vertically. Retail value $528.
Alabaster Shade with Black Metal Finish
Dimensions: 4 3/4"W x 18 3/8"H x 4"E
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Generously donated by Twin Oaks Interiors
Textured taupe set of two pillows with poly-fill inserts. Features Diamond lattice motif and tufted trim details. Retail value $126.
Dimensions: 20" x 20"
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Generously donated by Sherwin Williams
SW Room Refresh and Complete Designer Colour Library (click image for details). Prize pack can be picked up or delivered from ANY Sherwin-Williams location across Canada! Value $1000.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Generously donated by The Dickson Design Group
Voucher for two adult day passes at The Georgian Peaks Ski Club.
For use anytime between January 1 2026 - March 31 2026. Weather permitting.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Generously donated by The Dickson Design Group
Two tickets from MJ The Musical on Wednesday October 29th, 2025 at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre Toronto. Seats: Orchestra Row P Seat 30 & 31. Value $ 318 ($159 each before tax)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Generously donated by Cathy Granert, DDA Regional Development Chair
Introduction to Fencing lesson certificate for two. This will include a one hour class for 2 individuals and instruction in fencing basics.
Coaching & equipment use are included. Lesson held at Toronto Fencing Center located at 50 Prince Andrew Place, Toronto, ON. Value $200 ($100 each).
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Generously donated by Costa Sorrento
$200 Gift Certificate to Costa Sorrento. Indulge in the warm hospitality and authentic flavors of Costa Sorrento, a family-owned Italian gem located in downtown Markham. From its cozy, inviting atmosphere to its menu of Amalfi Coast–inspired dishes prepared with imported, high-quality ingredients, Costa Sorrento offers a genuine taste of Italy.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Generously donated by Cava Surfaces
$1,000 Liberty Entertainment Group gift card ideal for fine dining, celebrations, or a night out. Redeemable at any of their renowned restaurants which include:
Blue Blood Steakhouse
Don Alfonso
Danico
Cibo King West
Cibo Yorkville
Paris Texas
Pizza Wine Disco
Blue Bovine Steak + Sushi House
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Generously donated by Blossom CPA
Gift Certificate for a 45 minute one-on-one meeting with Chartered Professional Accountant, Founder and Director of Blossom CPA, Etel Igreda. Value $325
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Generously donated by ACM Designs
Andria Cowan Molyneaux, founder of ACM Designs and Chair of the DDA National Board of Directors, shares her top picks in a curated business and leadership book bundle!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Generously donated by Nancy Bosscha, DDA Awards Committee Chair
Artwork created by artist & DDA Awards Committee Chair, Nancy Bosscha.
Artist: Nancy M. Bosscha
Size: 279mm x 356mm (11"x 14")
Title: Rockies III
Medium: acrylic on art board
Artwork will come with a Certificate of Authenticity
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Generously donated by ACM Designs
Dyson Airwrap in Ceramic Pink/Rose Gold. Dyson's latest Airwrap technology, with 6-in-1 versatility. Dry, curl, wave, shape, stretch and diffuse. Bluetooth wireless technology, to connect to the MyDyson app. Retail value $800.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Generously donated by The Home Factor
Enjoy the abundance of high-quality food and drink from Italy's 20 regions with this $50 Eataly gift card. Redeemable at any Eataly location.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Generously donated by The Home Factor
Travel Italy through taste with this $50 La Cucina Pizzeria & Ristorante gift card.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Generously donated by Robinson Lighting & Bath
Let superior sound wash over you, with the Kohler Moxie 2.5 GPM showerhead and wireless speaker. The Moxie showerhead speaker is Bluetooth-enabled to pair with your phone or other device. Finish: matte black Retail Value $312.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Generously donated by Robinson Lighting & Bath
Hopkinton integrated rechargeable LED light lamp. Retail Value $576.
Finish: Aged Brass
Dimensions: 8.75"D x 15.25"H
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Generously donated by Robinson Lighting & Bath
Eurofase Vellura Collection outdoor heater pendant. Radiant heat and soft LED illumination encased in a fabric shade. Retail Value $650.
Finish: Grey
Dimensions: 22"W x 10.21"H
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Generously donated by Michelle Mackenzie, DDA Executive Director
Enjoy a relaxing stay with this $400 Fairmont gift card. Redeemable at any Fairmont Hotel & Resort across Canada.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Generously donated by Au Lit Fine Linens
Treat yourself to a spa day at home. Au Lit’s signature Cashmere scent is warm & woodsy with notes of tonka bean, sandalwood, & whispers of musk. This luxurious bath set features a Cashmere-scented diffuser, candle, and bar soap as well as a calming Peaceful Sleep Pillow Mist. Lovingly crafted in France exclusively for Au Lit Fine Linens. Retail Value $121.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Generously donated by Aya Kitchens
Level up your backyard barbecuing with this handy BBQ set which features a BBQ Multi Tool, cutting board, stackable puzzle shape charcuterie bowl set and an Aya Kitchen hat. Retail Value $150.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing