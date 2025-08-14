eventClosed

DDA Gala Silent Auction 2025

7 Night All Inclusive to Cancun - Trip for 2 item
7 Night All Inclusive to Cancun - Trip for 2 item
7 Night All Inclusive to Cancun - Trip for 2
CA$7,500

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Generously Donated by The Interior Design Group


7 Night All Inclusive to Cancun - Paradisus La Perla

January 7 - 13, 2026

Trip for 2


(Click image for details)

The winner will receive a gift card in the amount of their winning bid to book the trip at their convenience. Please note that pricing may vary.

Alaska Cruise with Holland America - Trip for 2 item
Alaska Cruise with Holland America - Trip for 2 item
Alaska Cruise with Holland America - Trip for 2 item
Alaska Cruise with Holland America - Trip for 2
CA$10,500

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Generously Donated by The Interior Design Group


Alaskan Cruise with Holland America

June 7 - 13, 2026

Trip for 2


(Click image for details)

The winner will receive a gift card in the amount of their winning bid to book the trip at their convenience. Please note that pricing may vary.

11 Day Tour Best of Italy - Trip for 2 item
11 Day Tour Best of Italy - Trip for 2 item
11 Day Tour Best of Italy - Trip for 2 item
11 Day Tour Best of Italy - Trip for 2
CA$14,500

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Generously Donated by The Interior Design Group


11 day tour best of Italy with Insight Vacations

May 14 - 24, 2026

Trip for 2


(Click image for details)

The winner will receive a gift card in the amount of their winning bid to book the trip at their convenience. Please note that pricing may vary.

NESSINO Table Lamp item
NESSINO Table Lamp item
NESSINO Table Lamp
CA$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Generously donated by Artemide Lighting


Iconic Italian ’60s design Nessino Table Lamp. Retail value $485.


Colour: White


Dimensions:

-Height: 223 mm

-Diameter: 320 mm

-Base Diameter: 125 mm


https://www.artemide.com/en/subfamily/23264/nessino

Capsula Sconce item
Capsula Sconce item
Capsula Sconce
CA$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Generously donated by Matteo Lighting


Alabaster capsule shaped sconce. Can be mounted horizontally or vertically. Retail value $528.


Alabaster Shade with Black Metal Finish


Dimensions: 4 3/4"W x 18 3/8"H x 4"E


https://www.matteolighting.com/wall/vanity/s01912mb/

Set of Jaipur Living Parable Pillows item
Set of Jaipur Living Parable Pillows item
Set of Jaipur Living Parable Pillows item
Set of Jaipur Living Parable Pillows
CA$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Generously donated by Twin Oaks Interiors


Textured taupe set of two pillows with poly-fill inserts. Features Diamond lattice motif and tufted trim details. Retail value $126.


Dimensions: 20" x 20"


https://www.jaipurliving.com/parable-prb07-plw103757.html#

Sherwin Williams Room Refresh item
Sherwin Williams Room Refresh
CA$200

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Generously donated by Sherwin Williams


SW Room Refresh and Complete Designer Colour Library (click image for details). Prize pack can be picked up or delivered from ANY Sherwin-Williams location across Canada! Value $1000.

Day Ski Passes for The Georgian Peaks Ski Club item
Day Ski Passes for The Georgian Peaks Ski Club
CA$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Generously donated by The Dickson Design Group


Voucher for two adult day passes at The Georgian Peaks Ski Club.


For use anytime between January 1 2026 - March 31 2026. Weather permitting.


https://www.georgianpeaks.com/

Two Tickets to MJ The Musical item
Two Tickets to MJ The Musical
CA$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Generously donated by The Dickson Design Group


Two tickets from MJ The Musical on Wednesday October 29th, 2025 at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre Toronto. Seats: Orchestra Row P Seat 30 & 31. Value $ 318 ($159 each before tax)


https://tickets.mirvish.com/mj/22836

Fencing Lesson for Two item
Fencing Lesson for Two
CA$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Generously donated by Cathy Granert, DDA Regional Development Chair


Introduction to Fencing lesson certificate for two. This will include a one hour class for 2 individuals and instruction in fencing basics.

Coaching & equipment use are included. Lesson held at Toronto Fencing Center located at 50 Prince Andrew Place, Toronto, ON. Value $200 ($100 each).

$200 Costa Sorrento Restaurant Gift Certificate item
$200 Costa Sorrento Restaurant Gift Certificate
CA$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Generously donated by Costa Sorrento


$200 Gift Certificate to Costa Sorrento. Indulge in the warm hospitality and authentic flavors of Costa Sorrento, a family-owned Italian gem located in downtown Markham. From its cozy, inviting atmosphere to its menu of Amalfi Coast–inspired dishes prepared with imported, high-quality ingredients, Costa Sorrento offers a genuine taste of Italy.


https://www.costasorrento.ca/

$1,000 Gift Card for Liberty Entertainment Group Restaurant item
$1,000 Gift Card for Liberty Entertainment Group Restaurant
CA$450

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Generously donated by Cava Surfaces


$1,000 Liberty Entertainment Group gift card ideal for fine dining, celebrations, or a night out. Redeemable at any of their renowned restaurants which include:

Blue Blood Steakhouse 

Don Alfonso 

Danico

Cibo King West 

Cibo Yorkville

Paris Texas

Pizza Wine Disco

Blue Bovine Steak + Sushi House

Gift Certificate For a Financial Consultation item
Gift Certificate For a Financial Consultation item
Gift Certificate For a Financial Consultation item
Gift Certificate For a Financial Consultation
CA$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Generously donated by Blossom CPA


Gift Certificate for a 45 minute one-on-one meeting with Chartered Professional Accountant, Founder and Director of Blossom CPA, Etel Igreda. Value $325


https://www.blossomcpa.ca/

Andria's Top Picks Book Bundle item
Andria's Top Picks Book Bundle
CA$75

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Generously donated by ACM Designs


Andria Cowan Molyneaux, founder of ACM Designs and Chair of the DDA National Board of Directors, shares her top picks in a curated business and leadership book bundle!

Rockies III Painting item
Rockies III Painting
CA$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Generously donated by Nancy Bosscha, DDA Awards Committee Chair


Artwork created by artist & DDA Awards Committee Chair, Nancy Bosscha.


Artist: Nancy M. Bosscha

Size: 279mm x 356mm (11"x 14")

Title: Rockies III

Medium: acrylic on art board

Artwork will come with a Certificate of Authenticity

Dyson Airwrap item
Dyson Airwrap
CA$250

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Generously donated by ACM Designs


Dyson Airwrap in Ceramic Pink/Rose Gold. Dyson's latest Airwrap technology, with 6-in-1 versatility. Dry, curl, wave, shape, stretch and diffuse. Bluetooth wireless technology, to connect to the MyDyson app. Retail value $800.

$50 Eataly Gift Card item
$50 Eataly Gift Card
CA$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Generously donated by The Home Factor


Enjoy the abundance of high-quality food and drink from Italy's 20 regions with this $50 Eataly gift card. Redeemable at any Eataly location.

$50 La Cucina Gift Card item
$50 La Cucina Gift Card
CA$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Generously donated by The Home Factor


Travel Italy through taste with this $50 La Cucina Pizzeria & Ristorante gift card.

Kohler Moxie Showerhead & Wireless Speaker item
Kohler Moxie Showerhead & Wireless Speaker item
Kohler Moxie Showerhead & Wireless Speaker
CA$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Generously donated by Robinson Lighting & Bath


Let superior sound wash over you, with the Kohler Moxie 2.5 GPM showerhead and wireless speaker. The Moxie showerhead speaker is Bluetooth-enabled to pair with your phone or other device. Finish: matte black Retail Value $312.

Hudson Valley Lighting Portable Accent Lamp item
Hudson Valley Lighting Portable Accent Lamp
CA$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Generously donated by Robinson Lighting & Bath


Hopkinton integrated rechargeable LED light lamp. Retail Value $576.

Finish: Aged Brass

Dimensions: 8.75"D x 15.25"H

Eurofase Pendant Heater item
Eurofase Pendant Heater
CA$200

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Generously donated by Robinson Lighting & Bath


Eurofase Vellura Collection outdoor heater pendant. Radiant heat and soft LED illumination encased in a fabric shade. Retail Value $650.

Finish: Grey

Dimensions: 22"W x 10.21"H


https://www.eurofase.com/productDetails?itemNo=EFH0139

$400 Gift Card for Fairmont Hotels & Resorts item
$400 Gift Card for Fairmont Hotels & Resorts
CA$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Generously donated by Michelle Mackenzie, DDA Executive Director


Enjoy a relaxing stay with this $400 Fairmont gift card. Redeemable at any Fairmont Hotel & Resort across Canada.

Au Lit Home Fragrance Gift Set item
Au Lit Home Fragrance Gift Set
CA$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Generously donated by Au Lit Fine Linens


Treat yourself to a spa day at home. Au Lit’s signature Cashmere scent is warm & woodsy with notes of tonka bean, sandalwood, & whispers of musk. This luxurious bath set features a Cashmere-scented diffuser, candle, and bar soap as well as a calming Peaceful Sleep Pillow Mist. Lovingly crafted in France exclusively for Au Lit Fine Linens. Retail Value $121.

Aya Kitchens BBQ Set item
Aya Kitchens BBQ Set
CA$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Generously donated by Aya Kitchens


Level up your backyard barbecuing with this handy BBQ set which features a BBQ Multi Tool, cutting board, stackable puzzle shape charcuterie bowl set and an Aya Kitchen hat. Retail Value $150.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing