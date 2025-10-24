De dwa da dehs nye>s Aboriginal Health Centre Christmas Store

Purchase your tickets now for a chance to make this Holiday Season extra special. The more tickets you buy, the better your odds of winning!
A cozy cup for the most wonderful time of the year. Perfect for hot cocoa, mulled cider, or your favourite holiday brew — this Christmas mug brings a little extra warmth to every sip.
A holiday classic with a sweet twist! This festive Christmas mug comes filled with decadent cocoa — perfect for teachers, coworkers, or anyone who deserves a little holiday cheer (including you). Sip, snack, and get into the spirit!
Perfect for anyone who wakes up on the wrong side of Whoville. This mug shows off your inner Grinch while you sip your morning coffee, cocoa, or whatever helps you survive the season. A little mischievous, a little festive, all attitude.
Your inner Grinch deserves a sweet side. Loaded with chocolatey goodness, this mug lets you be naughty and nice at the same time.
Get ready to sleigh your style (on your backpack, jacket, or sleeve) with our festive Button Bundle!
Warning: May lead to over-decorating and a suspiciously merry mood.
- 7 buttons per bundle
Whether you’re snuggled up by the fire or just here for the cookies, these stickers will stick with you longer than your New Year’s resolutions.
Warning: Contents may result in unsolicited caroling and aggressive festivity.
- 7 Stickers per bundle
- Vinyl Sticker
- Durable & Scratch Resistant
- Waterproof
Show off your Indigenous pride with these awesome buttons! Each design in this bundle is a bold celebration of our community - no filter, no apologies, just pure Indigenous joy and excellence.
- 7 buttons per bundle
Skoden.
Show your Indigenous pride loud and proud with these premium vinyl stickers—each one a bold celebration of unfiltered Indigenous joy and excellence.
- 7 stickers per bundle
Skoden.
Your Holiday Chocolate Rescue!
Eight decadent ounces of chocolate happiness, ideal for emergency cocoa breaks, gifting someone a sweet surprise, or just because it’s Christmas and chocolate counts as a hug.
For the Holiday Sweet Tooth!
8oz of pure candy joy, each jar overflowing with your favourite seasonal treats. Perfect for desk snacking emergencies, sharing with friends (or sneaking it all yourself—we won’t tell), or just because candy makes the holidays sweeter.
Santa-approved medium jar of chocolate delight!
Not too much, not too little, just the right amount of chocolate happiness. 16oz of pure chocolate bliss, ideal for last-minute treats, sharing smiles, or indulging because chocolate is a holiday essential.
A jar full of joy!
32oz of chocolates and candies, perfectly packed to spread holiday cheer, delight taste buds, and make every day a little sweeter this season.
- Vinyl Sticker
- Durable & Scratch Resistant
- Waterproof
- Vinyl Sticker
- Durable & Scratch Resistant
- Waterproof
- Vinyl Sticker
- Durable & Scratch Resistant
- Waterproof
- Vinyl Sticker
- Durable & Scratch Resistant
- Waterproof
- Vinyl Sticker
- Durable & Scratch Resistant
- Waterproof
- Vinyl Sticker
- Durable & Scratch Resistant
- Waterproof
- Vinyl Sticker
- Durable & Scratch Resistant
- Waterproof
- Vinyl Sticker
- Durable & Scratch Resistant
- Waterproof
- Vinyl Sticker
- Durable & Scratch Resistant
- Waterproof
- Vinyl Sticker
- Durable & Scratch Resistant
- Waterproof
- Vinyl Sticker
- Durable & Scratch Resistant
- Waterproof
- Vinyl Sticker
- Durable & Scratch Resistant
- Waterproof
- Vinyl Sticker
- Durable & Scratch Resistant
- Waterproof
- Vinyl Sticker
- Durable & Scratch Resistant
- Waterproof
