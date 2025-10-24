De dwa da dehs nye>s Aboriginal Health Centre Christmas Store

Single 50/50 Ticket item
Single 50/50 Ticket
CA$2

Purchase your tickets now for a chance to make this Holiday Season extra special. The more tickets you buy, the better your odds of winning!

3 50/50 Tickets item
3 50/50 Tickets
CA$5

Purchase your tickets now for a chance to make this Holiday Season extra special. The more tickets you buy, the better your odds of winning!

Mug - "Official Cookie Tester" item
Mug - "Official Cookie Tester"
CA$10

A cozy cup for the most wonderful time of the year. Perfect for hot cocoa, mulled cider, or your favourite holiday brew — this Christmas mug brings a little extra warmth to every sip.

Cocoa Cheer Mug - "Official Cookie Tester" item
Cocoa Cheer Mug - "Official Cookie Tester"
CA$10

A holiday classic with a sweet twist! This festive Christmas mug comes filled with decadent cocoa — perfect for teachers, coworkers, or anyone who deserves a little holiday cheer (including you). Sip, snack, and get into the spirit!

Mug - "Resting Grinch Face" item
Mug - "Resting Grinch Face"
CA$7

Perfect for anyone who wakes up on the wrong side of Whoville. This mug shows off your inner Grinch while you sip your morning coffee, cocoa, or whatever helps you survive the season. A little mischievous, a little festive, all attitude.

Chocolate Cheer Mug - "Grinch"
CA$12

Your inner Grinch deserves a sweet side. Loaded with chocolatey goodness, this mug lets you be naughty and nice at the same time.

Christmas Button Bundle
CA$12

Get ready to sleigh your style (on your backpack, jacket, or sleeve) with our festive Button Bundle!

Warning: May lead to over-decorating and a suspiciously merry mood.

- 7 buttons per bundle

Christmas Sticker Bundle
CA$12

Whether you’re snuggled up by the fire or just here for the cookies, these stickers will stick with you longer than your New Year’s resolutions.

Warning: Contents may result in unsolicited caroling and aggressive festivity.

- 7 Stickers per bundle
- Vinyl Sticker
- Durable & Scratch Resistant
- Waterproof

Indigenous Button Bundle
CA$12

Show off your Indigenous pride with these awesome buttons! Each design in this bundle is a bold celebration of our community - no filter, no apologies, just pure Indigenous joy and excellence.

- 7 buttons per bundle

Skoden.

- 7 buttons per bundle

Skoden.

Indigenous Sticker Bundle item
Indigenous Sticker Bundle
CA$12

Show your Indigenous pride loud and proud with these premium vinyl stickers—each one a bold celebration of unfiltered Indigenous joy and excellence.

- 7 stickers per bundle

Skoden.

- 7 stickers per bundle

Skoden.

Chocolate Jam Jar item
Chocolate Jam Jar
CA$4

Your Holiday Chocolate Rescue!
Your Holiday Chocolate Rescue!
Eight decadent ounces of chocolate happiness, ideal for emergency cocoa breaks, gifting someone a sweet surprise, or just because it's Christmas and chocolate counts as a hug.

Candy Jam Jar
CA$4

For the Holiday Sweet Tooth!
8oz of pure candy joy, each jar overflowing with your favourite seasonal treats. Perfect for desk snacking emergencies, sharing with friends (or sneaking it all yourself—we won’t tell), or just because candy makes the holidays sweeter.

Medium Chocolate Jam Jar
CA$6

Santa-approved medium jar of chocolate delight!

Not too much, not too little, just the right amount of chocolate happiness. 16oz of pure chocolate bliss, ideal for last-minute treats, sharing smiles, or indulging because chocolate is a holiday essential.

The Jumbo Jar
CA$10

A jar full of joy!

32oz of chocolates and candies, perfectly packed to spread holiday cheer, delight taste buds, and make every day a little sweeter this season.

Sticker - "Cookie Tester" item
Sticker - "Cookie Tester"
CA$2

- Vinyl Sticker
- Durable & Scratch Resistant
- Waterproof

Button - "Cookie Tester"
CA$2
Sticker - Sh
CA$2

- Vinyl Sticker
- Durable & Scratch Resistant
- Waterproof

Button -
CA$2
Sticker -
CA$2

- Vinyl Sticker
- Durable & Scratch Resistant
- Waterproof

Button -
CA$2
Sticker -
CA$2

- Vinyl Sticker
- Durable & Scratch Resistant
- Waterproof

Button -
CA$2
Sticker -
CA$2

- Vinyl Sticker
- Durable & Scratch Resistant
- Waterproof

Button -
CA$2
Sticker -
CA$2

- Vinyl Sticker
- Durable & Scratch Resistant
- Waterproof

Button -
CA$2
Sticker -
CA$2

- Vinyl Sticker
- Durable & Scratch Resistant
- Waterproof

Button -
CA$2
Sticker - "Aanii"
Sticker - "Aanii" item
Sticker - "Aanii"
CA$2

- Vinyl Sticker
- Durable & Scratch Resistant
- Waterproof

Button - "Aanii"
Button - "Aanii" item
Button - "Aanii" item
Button - "Aanii"
CA$2
Sticker - "Miigwech"
Sticker - "Miigwech" item
Sticker - "Miigwech"
CA$2

- Vinyl Sticker
- Durable & Scratch Resistant
- Waterproof

Button - "Miigwech"
Button - "Miigwech" item
Button - "Miigwech" item
Button - "Miigwech"
CA$2
Sticker - "Indigenous Ally"
Sticker - "Indigenous Ally" item
Sticker - "Indigenous Ally"
CA$2

- Vinyl Sticker
- Durable & Scratch Resistant
- Waterproof

Button - "Indigenous Ally"
Button - "Indigenous Ally" item
Button - "Indigenous Ally" item
Button - "Indigenous Ally"
CA$2
Sticker - "Good Medicine"
Sticker - "Good Medicine" item
Sticker - "Good Medicine"
CA$2

- Vinyl Sticker
- Durable & Scratch Resistant
- Waterproof

Button - "Good Medicine"
Button - "Good Medicine" item
Button - "Good Medicine" item
Button - "Good Medicine"
CA$2
Sticker - "De dwa da dehs nye>s"
Sticker - "De dwa da dehs nye>s" item
Sticker - "De dwa da dehs nye>s"
CA$2

- Vinyl Sticker
- Durable & Scratch Resistant
- Waterproof

Button - "De dwa da dehs nye>s"
Button - "De dwa da dehs nye>s" item
Button - "De dwa da dehs nye>s" item
Button - "De dwa da dehs nye>s"
CA$2
Sticker - "Strong, Resilient, Indigenous"
Sticker - "Strong, Resilient, Indigenous" item
Sticker - "Strong, Resilient, Indigenous"
CA$2

- Vinyl Sticker
- Durable & Scratch Resistant
- Waterproof

Button - "Strong, Resilient, Indigenous"
Button - "Strong, Resilient, Indigenous" item
Button - "Strong, Resilient, Indigenous" item
Button - "Strong, Resilient, Indigenous"
CA$2
Sticker - "Strawberries"
Sticker - "Strawberries" item
Sticker - "Strawberries"
CA$2

- Vinyl Sticker
- Durable & Scratch Resistant
- Waterproof

Button - "Strawberries"
Button - "Strawberries" item
Button - "Strawberries" item
Button - "Strawberries"
CA$2
