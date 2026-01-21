De dwa da dehs nye>s Aboriginal Health Centre's Shop Valentines Day

De dwa da dehs nye>s Aboriginal Health Centre

Single 50/50 Ticket
$2

Purchase your tickets now for a chance to make this Valentine's Day extra special. The more tickets you buy, the better your odds of winning! The winner will be contacted directly and announced on Friday, February 13th!

3 50/50 Tickets
$5

Chocolate Jam Jar
$4

The Ultimate Chocolate Fix!
Eight glorious assorted ounces of pure chocolate happiness, perfect for emergency chocolate cravings, brightening someone's day, or just because chocolate is literally always a good idea.

10 Pack- Conversation Hearts Mini Stickers
$5
Sweetgrass & Sass Mug
$8
Good Medicine Mug
$8
10 Pack- Conversation Hearts Mini Buttons
$5
Auntie & Work Bestie - Mini Buttons
$1
You Rock & Crazy 4 U - Mini Buttons
$1
Be Mine & Text Me - Mini Buttons
$1
XOXO & I (Heart) U - Mini Buttons
$1
Dream Big & UR Swell - Mini Buttons
$1
Be Mine & Text Me - Mini Stickers
$1
You Rock & Crazy 4 U - Mini Stickers
$1
Work Bestie & Auntie - Mini Stickers
$1
XOXO & I (Heart) U - Mini Stickers
$1
Dream Big & UR Swell - Mini Stickers
$1
Sticker - "Konnorónhkwa (I love you) - Mohawk"
$2

- Vinyl Sticker
- Durable & Scratch Resistant
- Waterproof

Button - "Konnorónhkwa (I love you) - Mohawk"
$2
Button - "Snagged"
$2
Sticker - "Love Stinks"
$2

- Vinyl Sticker
- Durable & Scratch Resistant
- Waterproof

Button - "Love Stinks"
$2
Sticker - "Auntie Approved"
$2

- Vinyl Sticker
- Durable & Scratch Resistant
- Waterproof

Button - "Auntie Approved"
$2
Sticker - "Berry Much"
$2

- Vinyl Sticker
- Durable & Scratch Resistant
- Waterproof

