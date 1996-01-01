Class of 2024 - BHSc Year-End Semi-Formal

BHSc Fourth Years and Beyond!





We are excited to invite you to our Year-End Event held on Thursday, April 11th from 7 PM to 11 PM at The Grind/TwelvEighty in MUSC! Join us for a year-end semi-formal night to end off the amazing four years we have had together as a cohort.





We will kick off the evening with arcade and board games, alongside a Trivia contest from 7 PM to 9 PM. For the Trivia component, we will be giving away a $100 gift card to the winning team from our sponsor, Boston Pizza! During this time, you will have the opportunity to enjoy a wide range of pizza options (vegetarian, halal & Gluten-Wise®).





As the night progresses, from 9 PM to 11 PM, join us for a final dance, specially curated by our very own BHSc peer, DJ Parikh. During this time, drinks will be available for purchase. Come have a lively and unforgettable night!





Thanks to the generosity of BHSS Internal and BHSS Social, we're thrilled to offer you this night of memories for an admissions price of $10. Don't miss out on this last dance; it's your chance to make one more lovely memory with the people who've been by your side over the last four years.





BHSc grads, fifth years, and their partners are warmly invited to purchase tickets and attend :)





We look forward to seeing you all there!





Yours truly,

4YC