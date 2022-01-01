Turtle Island & the 7 Grandfather Teachings by Shianne Gould

Thank you for purchasing a digital print of the painting created by Shainne Gould at the Nova Scotia Business Hall of Fame Induction Gala. A portion of the profits from all print sales will be shared with Shianne to help with her build her own studio in Whycocomagh.





Prints are 12x12 and can be shipped or picked-up from the JA Nova Scotia Offices. The photo below shows the print framed in an IKEA Frame (Sannahed (19 3/4" x 19 3/4", $36.99).





Shianne named the print Turtle Island and the 7 Grandfather Teachings. Those teachings are: Eagle - Love. Buffalo - Respect. Bear - Courage. Human - Honesty. Wolf - Humility. Turtle - Truth. Beaver - Wisdom.









Shianne Gould is a Mi’kmaq artist from Whycocomagh, Cape Breton who began to paint at the age of 10 to find a voice to help her express her feelings. Shianne sold her first painting to the Friends United Gallery at sixteen and now, at 27 she has been honoured to be included in a number of shows held around Canada. In 2022 Shianne created a therapy book for all ages called “Eagle wings flapping”. Shianne will always spread her love for art and how it can help therapeutically, as it got her through her darkest days. In 2023 Shianne attended the annual CNE Art Show, hosted in Toronto, a huge event with over 1000 vendors. Shianne has used her talent to teach art classes in Whycocomagh over the past 2 years.