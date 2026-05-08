Death Row Dog Rescue Inc.

Hosted by

Death Row Dog Rescue Inc.

About this event

Death Row Dog Rescue X Aquanova Beer Launch

67 Frid St Unit 13

Hamilton, ON L8P 4M3, Canada

Basket Raffle Ticket (1 sheet)
$10

This is just to buy the tickets, please collect physical tickets from ticket table

Basket Raffle Ticket (3 sheets)
$25

This is just to buy the tickets, please collect physical tickets from ticket table


Save money by getting 3 for $25!

“Sponsor 1/2 a Crate!”
$50

Help cover half the transport cost and be part of giving a dog a second chance.


This is not adopting a dog, this is supporting the cost associated with the transport of a dog

“Sponsor a Crate!”
$100

Help cover the transport cost and be part of giving a dog a second chance.


This is not adopting a dog, this is supporting the cost associated with the transport of a dog

Add a donation for Death Row Dog Rescue Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!