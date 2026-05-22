Death Row Dog Rescue's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Estimated Value: $1,000
This rare, certified NHLPA signed Sidney Crosby jersey is an exceptional piece of hockey memorabilia that is extremely difficult to find. Authenticated by the NHLPA, this highly collectible item is a must have for serious hockey fans and collectors, making it a standout addition to any sports fans collection.
Generously donated by: Lori Allen (Also Lori’s sweet pups Lexie and Jynx, a DRDR rescue!) Photos of these cuties included
Starting bid
Estimated All In Value: $300.00
This exclusive Matthew Knies NHLPA prize package is perfect for any hockey fan. The collection includes a signed Matthew Knies photo, two Adidas NHLPA zip up sweaters, NHLPA toques, and NHLPA t shirts, making it an incredible mix of collectible memorabilia and fan gear.
Generously donated by: NHLPA
Starting bid
Value: $110.00
Bex Bex Does Woo Studio, located in Jerseyville, offers wellness services focused on relaxation, recovery, and overall wellbeing. This package includes a 90-minute Thai massage designed to help relieve tension, improve flexibility, and leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.
Generously donated by: Bex Does Woo
Starting bid
Value: $120.00
Sam’s Doggy Day Spaw provides professional grooming services focused on keeping dogs clean, comfortable, and looking their best. This Full Bath Package includes shampoo, conditioner, blow dry, nail trim and nail grind, giving pups the perfect refresh and spa day experience.
Located in Hamilton
Generously donated by: Sam's Doggy Day Spaw
Starting bid
Value: $360.00
Jack Jackson Dog Photography offers a professional dog photography experience designed to capture memorable moments with your pets. This voucher includes a studio or outdoor session in Toronto for up to two pets, a sneak peek preview image, and a guided image selection appointment.
Jack Jackson is an award winning Toronto based dog photographer who thrives on creating dog art to be hung prominently in clients' homes. His work combines a love of the outdoors with an ability to capture dogs in moments of pure joy. Jack is also the co-founder of the much publicised social impact photography project, ‘Rescued by Love’ which toured Canada documenting the lives of LGBTQ people and their rescue dogs. When Jack isn’t photographing dogs or with his beloved dog Stevie he can be found either at the documentary theatre or the gym.
Generously donated by: Jack Jackson
Starting bid
Value: $360
Enjoy 1 private training session (session is for 3 hours which equates to 3 sessions) with Jonathan of Double 00K9 GSD Twins Inc. Jonathan specializes in developing confident, reliable, and well-balanced dogs through structured obedience and clear communication. With over 10 years of experience, he focuses on creating dogs that are obedient, social, and dependable in real-world situations.
Valid for Toronto-area residents only.
Jonathan brings his two trained dogs to assist with real-world training exercises.
Generously donated by: Jonathan Cartwright
Starting bid
Value: $360.00
Jack Jackson Dog Photography offers a professional dog photography experience designed to capture memorable moments with your pets. This voucher includes a studio or outdoor session in Toronto for up to two pets, a sneak peek preview image, and a guided image selection appointment.
Jack Jackson is an award winning Toronto based dog photographer who thrives on creativing dog art to be hung prominently in clients' homes. His work combines a love of the outdoors with an ability to capture dogs in moments of pure joy. Jack is also the co-founder of the much publicised social impact photography project, ‘Rescued by Love’ which toured Canada documenting the lives of LGBTQ people and their rescue dogs. When Jack isn’t photographing dogs or with his beloved dog Stevie he can be found either at the documentary theatre or the gym.
Generously donated by: Jack Jackson
Starting bid
Value: $180.80
Pure NV Salon & Spa is a luxury salon and spa experience in Hamilton, offering a range of beauty and wellness services designed to help clients relax, recharge, and feel their best. This package includes an Aroma Facial, Aroma Manicure, and Aroma Pedicure, creating the perfect self-care experience focused on relaxation and rejuvenation.
Located in Hamilton
Generously donated by: Pure NV Salon
Starting bid
Value: $200
The Pooch Studios specializes in capturing beautiful memories of beloved pets through professional photography sessions located in Mississauga. This package includes a photoshoot for one pet and 5 edited images, creating keepsake moments that will last a lifetime. An additional pet may be added for a separate fee.
Generously donated by: The Pooch Studio
Starting bid
Value: $180.00
Bex Does Woo Studio is a wellness studio located in Jerseyville offering a welcoming and supportive yoga experience focused on movement, mindfulness, and wellness. This package includes a 10 class yoga pass, giving the winner the opportunity to relax, recharge, and build strength through a variety of yoga classes.
Donated by: Bex Does Woo
Starting bid
Value: $200 Tara creates thoughtful and timeless tattoos with a focus on fine line detail and meaningful designs.
Appointment can be based in Kingston or Toronto
Starting bid
Value: $700.00 Course is 1 time a week for 5 weeks.
Kat MacKenzie is a Hamilton based dog trainer dedicated to helping owners build calmer, more confident relationships with their dogs. Inspired by her own rescue dog Luna, Kat focuses on practical, real world training that improves everyday life through clear communication, structure, and proven obedience techniques.
Must be within a 30 minute drive of downtown Hamilton
Generously donated by: Kat MacKenzie
Starting bid
Value: $300.00
The Sacred Space Collection is thoughtfully curated to support peace, clarity, balance, protection, and spiritual connection. Perfect for meditation, self-care rituals, energy work, or anyone who loves crystals, this collection is designed to create a calming and uplifting space.
Generously donated by: Gina Tourkolias
Starting bid
Value: $120 various Aquanova beers. Generously donated by Kevin at Aquanova!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!