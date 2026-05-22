Death Row Dog Rescue Inc.
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Death Row Dog Rescue Inc.

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Death Row Dog Rescue Inc.

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Death Row Dog Rescue's Silent Auction

Signed Sidney Crosby NHLPA Jersey item
Signed Sidney Crosby NHLPA Jersey item
Signed Sidney Crosby NHLPA Jersey item
Signed Sidney Crosby NHLPA Jersey item
Signed Sidney Crosby NHLPA Jersey item
Signed Sidney Crosby NHLPA Jersey item
Signed Sidney Crosby NHLPA Jersey item
Signed Sidney Crosby NHLPA Jersey
$450

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $1,000

This rare, certified NHLPA signed Sidney Crosby jersey is an exceptional piece of hockey memorabilia that is extremely difficult to find. Authenticated by the NHLPA, this highly collectible item is a must have for serious hockey fans and collectors, making it a standout addition to any sports fans collection.


Generously donated by:  Lori Allen (Also Lori’s sweet pups Lexie and Jynx, a DRDR rescue!)  Photos of these cuties included

Signed 8x10 Matthew Knies Photo & NHLPA Adidas Gear item
Signed 8x10 Matthew Knies Photo & NHLPA Adidas Gear item
Signed 8x10 Matthew Knies Photo & NHLPA Adidas Gear item
Signed 8x10 Matthew Knies Photo & NHLPA Adidas Gear item
Signed 8x10 Matthew Knies Photo & NHLPA Adidas Gear
$90

Starting bid

Estimated All In Value: $300.00


This exclusive Matthew Knies NHLPA prize package is perfect for any hockey fan. The collection includes a signed Matthew Knies photo, two Adidas NHLPA zip up sweaters, NHLPA toques, and NHLPA t shirts, making it an incredible mix of collectible memorabilia and fan gear.


Generously donated by: NHLPA

90 Minute Thai Massage item
90 Minute Thai Massage
$40

Starting bid

Value: $110.00

Bex Bex Does Woo Studio, located in Jerseyville, offers wellness services focused on relaxation, recovery, and overall wellbeing. This package includes a 90-minute Thai massage designed to help relieve tension, improve flexibility, and leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.


Generously donated by: Bex Does Woo

Full Bath Spaw Package item
Full Bath Spaw Package
$50

Starting bid

Value: $120.00

Sam’s Doggy Day Spaw provides professional grooming services focused on keeping dogs clean, comfortable, and looking their best. This Full Bath Package includes shampoo, conditioner, blow dry, nail trim and nail grind, giving pups the perfect refresh and spa day experience.

Located in Hamilton


Generously donated by: Sam's Doggy Day Spaw

Dog Photo Experience & 5x7 Print (1 of 2) item
Dog Photo Experience & 5x7 Print (1 of 2)
$120

Starting bid

Value: $360.00

Jack Jackson Dog Photography offers a professional dog photography experience designed to capture memorable moments with your pets. This voucher includes a studio or outdoor session in Toronto for up to two pets, a sneak peek preview image, and a guided image selection appointment.



Jack Jackson is an award winning Toronto based dog photographer who thrives on creating dog art to be hung prominently in clients' homes. His work combines a love of the outdoors with an ability to capture dogs in moments of pure joy. Jack is also the co-founder of the much publicised social impact photography project, ‘Rescued by Love’ which toured Canada documenting the lives of LGBTQ people and their rescue dogs. When Jack isn’t photographing dogs or with his beloved dog Stevie he can be found either at the documentary theatre or the gym.


Generously donated by: Jack Jackson


GSD Twins Dog Training Session item
GSD Twins Dog Training Session
$150

Starting bid

Value: $360


Enjoy 1 private training session (session is for 3 hours which equates to 3 sessions) with Jonathan of Double 00K9 GSD Twins Inc. Jonathan specializes in developing confident, reliable, and well-balanced dogs through structured obedience and clear communication. With over 10 years of experience, he focuses on creating dogs that are obedient, social, and dependable in real-world situations.

Valid for Toronto-area residents only.

Jonathan brings his two trained dogs to assist with real-world training exercises.


Generously donated by: Jonathan Cartwright

Dog Photo Experience & 5x7 Print (2 of 2) item
Dog Photo Experience & 5x7 Print (2 of 2)
$120

Starting bid

Value: $360.00

Jack Jackson Dog Photography offers a professional dog photography experience designed to capture memorable moments with your pets. This voucher includes a studio or outdoor session in Toronto for up to two pets, a sneak peek preview image, and a guided image selection appointment.



Jack Jackson is an award winning Toronto based dog photographer who thrives on creativing dog art to be hung prominently in clients' homes. His work combines a love of the outdoors with an ability to capture dogs in moments of pure joy. Jack is also the co-founder of the much publicised social impact photography project, ‘Rescued by Love’ which toured Canada documenting the lives of LGBTQ people and their rescue dogs. When Jack isn’t photographing dogs or with his beloved dog Stevie he can be found either at the documentary theatre or the gym.


Generously donated by: Jack Jackson

Aroma Facial, Manicure and Pedicure item
Aroma Facial, Manicure and Pedicure
$70

Starting bid

Value: $180.80

Pure NV Salon & Spa is a luxury salon and spa experience in Hamilton, offering a range of beauty and wellness services designed to help clients relax, recharge, and feel their best. This package includes an Aroma Facial, Aroma Manicure, and Aroma Pedicure, creating the perfect self-care experience focused on relaxation and rejuvenation.

Located in Hamilton



Generously donated by: Pure NV Salon

The Pooch Photoshoot Package item
The Pooch Photoshoot Package
$85

Starting bid

Value: $200

The Pooch Studios specializes in capturing beautiful memories of beloved pets through professional photography sessions located in Mississauga. This package includes a photoshoot for one pet and 5 edited images, creating keepsake moments that will last a lifetime. An additional pet may be added for a separate fee.


Generously donated by: The Pooch Studio

10 Yoga Classes item
10 Yoga Classes
$65

Starting bid

Value: $180.00

Bex Does Woo Studio is a wellness studio located in Jerseyville offering a welcoming and supportive yoga experience focused on movement, mindfulness, and wellness. This package includes a 10 class yoga pass, giving the winner the opportunity to relax, recharge, and build strength through a variety of yoga classes.


Donated by: Bex Does Woo

Tattoo Gift Certificate item
Tattoo Gift Certificate item
Tattoo Gift Certificate
$100

Starting bid

Value: $200 Tara creates thoughtful and timeless tattoos with a focus on fine line detail and meaningful designs. 

Appointment can be based in Kingston or Toronto 

MacKenzie Dog Academy 5 Week Training Sessions item
MacKenzie Dog Academy 5 Week Training Sessions
$250

Starting bid

Value: $700.00 Course is 1 time a week for 5 weeks.

Kat MacKenzie is a Hamilton based dog trainer dedicated to helping owners build calmer, more confident relationships with their dogs. Inspired by her own rescue dog Luna, Kat focuses on practical, real world training that improves everyday life through clear communication, structure, and proven obedience techniques.


Must be within a 30 minute drive of downtown Hamilton


Generously donated by: Kat MacKenzie

Sacred Space Collection item
Sacred Space Collection item
Sacred Space Collection
$100

Starting bid

Value: $300.00

The Sacred Space Collection is thoughtfully curated to support peace, clarity, balance, protection, and spiritual connection. Perfect for meditation, self-care rituals, energy work, or anyone who loves crystals, this collection is designed to create a calming and uplifting space.


Generously donated by: Gina Tourkolias

25 Aquanova beers item
25 Aquanova beers
$70

Starting bid

Value: $120 various Aquanova beers. Generously donated by Kevin at Aquanova!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!