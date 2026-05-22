Death Row Dog Rescue's Silent Auction

Estimated Value: $1,000

This rare, certified NHLPA signed Sidney Crosby jersey is an exceptional piece of hockey memorabilia that is extremely difficult to find. Authenticated by the NHLPA, this highly collectible item is a must have for serious hockey fans and collectors, making it a standout addition to any sports fans collection.





Generously donated by: Lori Allen (Also Lori’s sweet pups Lexie and Jynx, a DRDR rescue!) Photos of these cuties included