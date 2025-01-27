Debbie Rich Ministries Products

Ignite Your Spiritual Hunger and Carry the Fire of God's Presence
In "Desperate Hunger Gets God's Attention," Dr. Debbie Rich guides readers into a profound encounter with God, revealing how a deep, spiritual hunger can unlock the fullness of His presence. Drawing from the promise in Matthew 5:6, "Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they shall be filled," Dr. Rich offers a roadmap for those seeking a closer and more intimate relationship with God.
Through powerful testimonies of miraculous healings and divine encounters, Dr. Rich showcases the transformative power of desperate spiritual hunger. By sharing her personal journey and the stories of others who have experienced life-altering changes through their passionate pursuit of God, she ignites an intense spiritual thirst in readers, challenging them to seek God with relentless determination.
Dr. Rich provides practical steps to deepen your spiritual hunger, including immersing yourself in Scripture and committing to prayer. She emphasizes the need to approach your spiritual journey with the same urgency as one who is physically starving, demonstrating that true spiritual hunger leads to divine fulfillment, anointing, and the ability to carry the fire of God's presence wherever you go.
This book will awaken a fervent spiritual hunger within you, equipping you to chase after God with all your heart, no matter the cost.
About Debbie Rich
Known as a fiery preacher who flows in the Holy Spirit while ministering the Word of God, Dr. Debbie Rich is an international teacher, evangelist, and revivalist who has carried the fire of revival to over fifty nations.
She received her Ph.D. in Theology from Life Christian University following her graduation from Rhema Bible Training Center in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. She also attended Open Bible College in Des Moines, Iowa.
Dr. Debbie pioneered Faith Life Church and Word & Spirit Institute Northwest in the state of Washington. She teaches in Bible schools around the world.
Currently, she ministers out of Revival Ministries International in Tampa, Florida, with Pastors Rodney and Adonica Howard-Browne
Resurrected: Overcoming Death, Destruction, and Defeat
Your Setbacks Can Become the Stage for Your Greatest Comeback
From the icy expanses of Alaska to the vibrant cultures of over fifty nations, Dr. Debbie Rich's life story inspires hope in anyone feeling defeated by life's trials. With honesty and vulnerability, Debbie recounts her journey from a young girl called by God, through the turmoil of abusive marriages and near-death experiences, to a life of incredible ministry and worldwide influence.
Debbie invites you to journey with her through personal mistakes and victories that weave through the darkest valleys of life to the highest moments of spiritual fulfillment, demonstrating that with God, no defeat is final.
God's love and grace can wipe your slate clean, enabling you to rise above your past and experience your divine destiny. Her story will challenge you to never give up and know that we serve a God of second chances who delights in our recovery, not our fall.
If you've ever questioned whether you can recover from life's blows, let Dr. Debbie Rich's journey inspire you to trust in the redemptive power of Jesus Christ to redeem your trials for triumphs, your pain for purpose, and your defeat for victory.
Your life is not over; it's just awaiting resurrection.
"You will be strengthened, encouraged, and challenged as you read her story." Pastor Mirek Hufton, World Harvest Church, Roswell, GA
"This book will inspire you to leave your past in the rearview mirror and run your race with confidence that your best days are ahead of you." Pastor Allyn Clevenger, Faithlife Church, Olympia, WA
"...be ready for an Encounter with the Holy Ghost." Pastor/Evangelist Sam & Jennifer Dalin The River of Glory, Juneau, AK
Prepare yourself to laugh, cry, learn, and know why I say, 'Everyone loves Debbie.'" Evangelist Gayle Wasik, The Fathers Joy, Tampa, FL
About Debbie Rich:
Known as a fiery preacher who flows in the Holy Spirit while ministering the Word of God, Dr. Debbie Rich is an international teacher, evangelist, and revivalist who has carried the fire of revival to over fifty nations.
She received her Ph.D. in Theology from Life Christian University following her graduation from Rhema Bible Training Center in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. She also attended Open Bible College in Des Moines, Iowa.
Dr. Debbie pioneered Faith Life Church and Word & Spirit Institute Northwest in the state of Washington. She teaches in Bible schools around the world.
Currently, she ministers out of Revival Ministries International in Tampa, Florida, with Pastors Rodney and Adonica Howard-Browne.
"You will be strengthened, encouraged, and challenged as you read her story." Pastor Mirek Hufton, World Harvest Church, Roswell, GA
"This book will inspire you to leave your past in the rearview mirror and run your race with confidence that your best days are ahead of you." Pastor Allyn Clevenger, Faithlife Church, Olympia, WA
"...be ready for an Encounter with the Holy Ghost." Pastor/Evangelist Sam & Jennifer Dalin The River of Glory, Juneau, AK
Prepare yourself to laugh, cry, learn, and know why I say, 'Everyone loves Debbie.'" Evangelist Gayle Wasik, The Fathers Joy, Tampa, FL
Giving: Your Key to Breakthrough
Unlock a Life of Fulfillment, Purpose, and Divine Abundance in "Giving: Your Key to Breakthrough" by Dr. Debbie Rich
Dr. Debbie Rich shares the pivotal moment when she discovered the true essence of giving and unlocked God's abundant provision for her life. With integrity and biblical understanding, Dr. Rich recounts her life-altering encounter with God's generosity during a revival meeting that reshaped her understanding of stewardship.
Through her testimony of radical revelation, Dr. Rich demystifies the principles of giving, illustrating how giving can go beyond a mere transactional exchange, becoming an expression of deep gratitude and a conduit for God's blessing, allowing you to impact your world for the cause of Christ.
Join Dr. Rich and discover how "Giving: Your Key to Breakthrough" can unlock a life of fulfillment, purpose, and divine abundance. Receive the key to your breakthrough and step into a future filled with God's blessings.
"You may know that God has a great plan for your life, but until you do something about it, you will never see your potential realized." Dr. Rodney Howard-Browne
About Debbie Rich:
Known as a fiery preacher who flows in the Holy Spirit while ministering the Word of God, Dr. Debbie Rich is an international teacher, evangelist, and revivalist who has carried the fire of revival to over fifty nations.
She received her Ph.D. in Theology from Life Christian University following her graduation from Rhema Bible Training Center in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. She also attended Open Bible College in Des Moines, Iowa.
Dr. Debbie pioneered Faith Life Church and Word & Spirit Institute Northwest in the state of Washington. She teaches in Bible schools around the world.
Currently, she ministers out of Revival Ministries International in Tampa, Florida, with Pastors Rodney and Adonica Howard-Browne.
