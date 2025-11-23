Deck the Halls DIY

Build and decorate your own Christmas house! Includes all materials, paint, and access to pizza + snacks. Early bird pricing available for a limited time.
Build and decorate your own Christmas house! Includes all materials, paint, and access to pizza + snacks.
Bring a friend (13$ each)! This ticket admits two people to decorate one shared Christmas house. Includes materials, paints, and pizza + snacks for both attendees.
Perfect for a small group (11$ each)! This ticket admits three people to decorate one shared Christmas house. Includes all decorating supplies and pizza + snacks for all three participants.
Must purchase a Decorate ticket to be eligible. Add one blank coaster to paint - the perfect holiday gift!
Must purchase a Decorate ticket to be eligible. Add two blank coasters to paint - the perfect holiday gift!
Must purchase a Decorate ticket to be eligible. Add four blank coasters to paint - the perfect holiday gift!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!