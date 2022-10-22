Logo
Moins au sujet de moi - Sarah-Ève Grant // OCTOBER 22, 2022 - 8:00 PM

For the past ten years, creator and choreographer Sarah-Ève Grant has been working on a portrait series of artists from different fields, with a specific curiosity about the people behind the art. What happens when an artist teaches and devotes their life to dance? Sarah-Ève’s work Moins au sujet de moi turns to dancer and teacher Marc Boivin. Walking the line between truth and fiction, the choreographer uses documentary fiction to show a kind of behind the scenes, share secrets, and reveal the infinitely small.

