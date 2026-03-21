Footsteps Challenge

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
$
Run a loop of 4.2 km every hour throughout the event duration. You can participate in the desired number of starts!!
Form a team of 2 to 10 people and run loops of 4.2 km in relay to complete a HUGE 42.2km!! A form will be sent to you later to complete your team registration :) (please indicate only the size of the vest of the member registering the team)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!