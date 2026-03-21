SPLAM
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SPLAM

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SPLAM

About this event

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Footsteps Challenge

2325 Rue de l'Université

Québec, QC G1V 0A6, Canada

Add a donation for SPLAM

$

Individual backyard format
$15

Run a loop of 4.2 km every hour throughout the event duration. You can participate in the desired number of starts!!

Team relay marathon
$75

Form a team of 2 to 10 people and run loops of 4.2 km in relay to complete a HUGE 42.2km!! A form will be sent to you later to complete your team registration :) (please indicate only the size of the vest of the member registering the team)

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