Defile de l'espoir's Silent Auction

Tanit, the Berber goddess of fertility, marriage, and love, symbolizes the importance of women in Berber society. With their wisdom and generosity, Berber women play a central role in preserving heritage and culture. Tanit, as a symbol of fertility and growth, demonstrates the importance of women's roles in society and their impact on preserving cultural and social identity.

Berber women, like Tanit, are considered guardians of the family and community, playing a crucial role in raising children and preserving traditions. She is a symbol of resilience and defiance, demonstrating the strength and flexibility of Berber women in the face of challenges.