Defile de l'espoir's Silent Auction

The fragile beauty of the petals hides the strength of the stem. Thus reveals the discreet courage of souls in struggle.
Artist: Zahira Tigtate
Hope is the force that drives us forward despite difficulties. In this painting, the woman who nurtures her inner and outer beauty embodies the importance of balance and self-esteem in the face of life's challenges. This work of art expresses resilience and determination, inviting reflection and perseverance.
More than a passage, this door stands like a work itself. Its sculpted beauty recalls the calm force of those who bear the test with nobility and dignity.
The head high, it advances despite the invisible weight. His grace is his victory, his dignity, his armor.
Each flower tells of a won battle. Together, they make up a garden where hope flourishes again.
Like flowing water, life always resumes its course. Even after drought, a new abundance is released.
Behind each closed door hides a new start. To dare to cross the threshold is to open the way to healing.
The waves erase the traces of pain, the birds recall the found freedom. The soul resumes its momentum.
Between the strength of the stones and the immensity of the water, a balance is reborn. As a promise of stability after the storm.
Tanit, the Berber goddess of fertility, marriage, and love, symbolizes the importance of women in Berber society. With their wisdom and generosity, Berber women play a central role in preserving heritage and culture. Tanit, as a symbol of fertility and growth, demonstrates the importance of women's roles in society and their impact on preserving cultural and social identity.
Berber women, like Tanit, are considered guardians of the family and community, playing a crucial role in raising children and preserving traditions. She is a symbol of resilience and defiance, demonstrating the strength and flexibility of Berber women in the face of challenges.
This year, the spread of measles has accelerated "unprecedentedly" in Morocco, with cases rising to 25,000 and a significant number of deaths among children, particularly in rural and mountainous areas of the Atlas Mountains. This dramatic situation has had a profound impact on women who have lost their children, exacerbating the difficulties of ensuring a dignified life. Inspired by this tragedy, my artwork depicts women grieving the loss of their infants—mothers, daughters, sisters, grandmothers, or aunts—because no one is spared the pangs of grief.
Two-piece kaftan in black silk fabric and white Italian crepe fabric with a touch of red elegance at the butterfly belt.
Designer: Hanan Jdoua
Moroccan kaftan in green velvet with Indian fabric in red sequins and traditional sfifa in gold thread
Designer: Hanan Jdoua
Moroccan Kaftan in Italian crepe fabric embroidered on the chest and hands and floral silk tlija fabric on the skirt and arms.
Designer: Hanan Jdoua
A painting that invites us to see beyond the visible: beauty lies in the light that we carry within us despite the trials.
Artist: Mohammed Bencheick.
Specializing in contemporary Arabic calligraphy, creates unique works that blend tradition and modernity, exploring abstraction, colors and universal symbols. This work is dedicated to hope
