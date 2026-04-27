Jennie Elliott Parent School Association

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Jennie Elliott Parent School Association

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Denim and Diamonds School Supplies Auction

Chompsaw - Buy Now & Pay in Full item
Chompsaw - Buy Now & Pay in Full
$375

Students can explore mechanical tool processes using a chompsaw while wearing appropriate protective equipment.


🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $375 to buy. Support our kids' learning by purchasing this item in full, or scroll down to choose to contribute 10% of its purchase price.

Chompsaw - Make a 10% contribution ($37.50) item
Chompsaw - Make a 10% contribution ($37.50)
$37.50

Students can explore mechanical tool processes using a chompsaw while wearing appropriate protective equipment.


🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $375 to buy. Support our kids' learning by contributing 10% of the overall purchase price.

Maker Space Kit - Buy Now & Pay in Full item
Maker Space Kit - Buy Now & Pay in Full
$225

Safety equipment, tools, and fasteners to support hands-on building and creating!


🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $225 to buy. Support our kids' learning by purchasing this item in full, or scroll down to choose to contribute 10% of its purchase price.

Maker Space Kit - Make a 10% contribution ($22.50) item
Maker Space Kit - Make a 10% contribution ($22.50)
$22.50

Safety equipment, tools, and fasteners to support hands-on building and creating!


🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $225 to buy. Support our kids' learning by contributing 10% of the overall purchase price.

Nature Exploration Kit - Buy Now & Pay in Full item
Nature Exploration Kit - Buy Now & Pay in Full
$250

Binoculars, bug catchers, nets, thermometers, nature identification books, magnifying glasses, tweezers, shovels, carrying bag.


🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $250 to buy. Support our kids' learning by purchasing this item in full, or scroll down to choose to contribute 10% of its purchase price.

Nature Exploration Kit - Make a 10% contribution ($25) item
Nature Exploration Kit - Make a 10% contribution ($25)
$25

Binoculars, bug catchers, nets, thermometers, nature identification books, magnifying glasses, tweezers, shovels, carrying bag.


🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $250 to buy. Support our kids' learning by contributing 10% of the overall purchase price.

Painting Starter Kit - Buy Now & Pay in Full item
Painting Starter Kit - Buy Now & Pay in Full
$170

Acrylic pens, acrylic paints, canvas, brushes, and paper.


🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $170 to buy. Support our kids' learning by purchasing this item in full, or scroll down to choose to contribute 10% of its purchase price.

Painting Starter Kit - Make a 10% contribution ($17) item
Painting Starter Kit - Make a 10% contribution ($17)
$17

Acrylic pens, acrylic paints, canvas, brushes, and paper.


🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $170 to buy. Support our kids' learning by contributing 10% of the overall purchase price.

Premium Paint Bundle - Buy Now & Pay in Full item
Premium Paint Bundle - Buy Now & Pay in Full
$160

Tempra paints, paint cups, brushes, fabric markers, and fabric dye sticks.


🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $160 to buy. Support our kids' learning by purchasing this item in full, or scroll down to choose to contribute 10% of its purchase price.

Premium Paint Bundle - Make a 10% contribution ($16) item
Premium Paint Bundle - Make a 10% contribution ($16)
$16

Tempra paints, paint cups, brushes, fabric markers, and fabric dye sticks.


🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $160 to buy. Support our kids' learning by contributing 10% of the overall purchase price.

Premium Paper Bundle - Buy Now & Pay in Full item
Premium Paper Bundle - Buy Now & Pay in Full
$135

Cardstock, sketch paper, tissue paper, and construction paper.


🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $135 to buy. Support our kids' learning by purchasing this item in full, or scroll down to choose to contribute 10% of its purchase price.

Premium Paper Bundle - Make a 10% contribution ($13.50) item
Premium Paper Bundle - Make a 10% contribution ($13.50)
$13.50

Cardstock, sketch paper, tissue paper, and construction paper.


🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $135 to buy. Support our kids' learning by contributing 10% of the overall purchase price.

Printmaking Starter Kit - Buy Now & Pay in Full item
Printmaking Starter Kit - Buy Now & Pay in Full
$200

Brayers, ink, blotting paper and inking trays.


🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $200 to buy. Support our kids' learning by purchasing this item in full, or scroll down to choose to contribute 10% of its purchase price.

Printmaking Starter Kit - Make a 10% contribution ($20) item
Printmaking Starter Kit - Make a 10% contribution ($20)
$20

Brayers, ink, blotting paper and inking trays.


🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $135 to buy. Support our kids' learning by contributing 10% of the overall purchase price.

Sketching Starter Kit - Buy Now & Pay in Full item
Sketching Starter Kit - Buy Now & Pay in Full
$170

Shading pencils, charcoal, alcohol ink pens, and sketching paper.


🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $170 to buy. Support our kids' learning by purchasing this item in full, or scroll down to choose to contribute 10% of its purchase price.

Sketching Starter Kit - Make a 10% contribution ($17) item
Sketching Starter Kit - Make a 10% contribution ($17)
$17

Shading pencils, charcoal, alcohol ink pens, and sketching paper.


🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $170 to buy. Support our kids' learning by contributing 10% of the overall purchase price.

Watercolour Starter Kit - Buy Now & Pay in Full item
Watercolour Starter Kit - Buy Now & Pay in Full
$200

Watercolour paper, watercolour paints and pencil crayons, brushes.


🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $200 to buy. Support our kids' learning by purchasing this item in full, or scroll down to choose to contribute 10% of its purchase price.

Watercolour Starter Kit - Make a 10% contribution ($20) item
Watercolour Starter Kit - Make a 10% contribution ($20)
$20

Watercolour paper, watercolour paints and pencil crayons, brushes.


🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $200 to buy. Support our kids' learning by contributing 10% of the overall purchase price.

Winter Exploration Kit - Buy Now & Pay in Full item
Winter Exploration Kit - Buy Now & Pay in Full
$250

Snow painting bottles, biodegradable paints, small shovels, sun print paper.


🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $250 to buy. Support our kids' learning by purchasing this item in full, or scroll down to choose to contribute 10% of its purchase price.

Winter Exploration Kit - Make a 10% contribution ($25) item
Winter Exploration Kit - Make a 10% contribution ($25)
$25

Snow painting bottles, biodegradable paints, small shovels, sun print paper.


🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $200 to buy. Support our kids' learning by contributing 10% of the overall purchase price.

Spheros - Buy Now & Pay in Full item
Spheros - Buy Now & Pay in Full
$500

Sphero equips PK–12 students with programming, STEM, and CTE skills while building AI literacy through computer science with hands-on tools and standards-aligned lessons.


🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $500 to buy. Support our kids' learning by purchasing this item in full, or scroll down to choose to contribute 10% of its purchase price.

Spheros - Make a 10% contribution ($50) item
Spheros - Make a 10% contribution ($50)
$50

Sphero equips PK–12 students with programming, STEM, and CTE skills while building AI literacy through computer science with hands-on tools and standards-aligned lessons.


🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $500 to buy. Support our kids' learning by contributing 10% of the overall purchase price.

Children's Microscopes - Buy Now & Pay in Full item
Children's Microscopes - Buy Now & Pay in Full
$500

Children's microscopes are designed to introduce kids to science, and are specifically scaled to best suit different age groups or grades.


🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $500 to buy. Support our kids' learning by purchasing this item in full, or scroll down to choose to contribute 10% of its purchase price.

Children's Microscopes - Make a 10% contribution ($50) item
Children's Microscopes - Make a 10% contribution ($50)
$50

Children's microscopes are designed to introduce kids to science, and are specifically scaled to best suit different age groups or grades.


🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $500 to buy. Support our kids' learning by contributing 10% of the overall purchase price.

Courtyard Shed - Buy Now & Pay in Full item
Courtyard Shed - Buy Now & Pay in Full
$500

Playground equipment and outdoor educational supplies stay protected from the elements, but accessible to teachers and ready to go for student use when stored in a convenient Courtyard Shed.


🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $500 to buy. Support our kids' learning by purchasing this item in full, or scroll down to choose to contribute 10% of its purchase price.

Courtyard Shed - Make a 10% contribution ($50) item
Courtyard Shed - Make a 10% contribution ($50)
$50

Playground equipment and outdoor educational supplies stay protected from the elements, but accessible to teachers and ready to go for student use when stored in a convenient Courtyard Shed.


🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $500 to buy. Support our kids' learning by contributing 10% of the overall purchase price.

Contribute Any Amount to the School Supplies Auction Fund item
Contribute Any Amount to the School Supplies Auction Fund
Pay what you can

Use this option to contribute any amount of money toward purchasing any or all of these school enrichment supplies. Your funds will be allocated by the school Principal as needed.


You might also like to check out our Jennie’s Night Out Community Silent Auction--all proceeds raised through it will also support learning at Jennie Elliott School!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!