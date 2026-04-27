Denim and Diamonds School Supplies Auction

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Students can explore mechanical tool processes using a chompsaw while wearing appropriate protective equipment.
🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $375 to buy. Support our kids' learning by purchasing this item in full, or scroll down to choose to contribute 10% of its purchase price.
Students can explore mechanical tool processes using a chompsaw while wearing appropriate protective equipment.
🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $375 to buy. Support our kids' learning by contributing 10% of the overall purchase price.
Safety equipment, tools, and fasteners to support hands-on building and creating!
🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $225 to buy. Support our kids' learning by purchasing this item in full, or scroll down to choose to contribute 10% of its purchase price.
Safety equipment, tools, and fasteners to support hands-on building and creating!
🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $225 to buy. Support our kids' learning by contributing 10% of the overall purchase price.
Binoculars, bug catchers, nets, thermometers, nature identification books, magnifying glasses, tweezers, shovels, carrying bag.
🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $250 to buy. Support our kids' learning by purchasing this item in full, or scroll down to choose to contribute 10% of its purchase price.
Binoculars, bug catchers, nets, thermometers, nature identification books, magnifying glasses, tweezers, shovels, carrying bag.
🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $250 to buy. Support our kids' learning by contributing 10% of the overall purchase price.
Acrylic pens, acrylic paints, canvas, brushes, and paper.
🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $170 to buy. Support our kids' learning by purchasing this item in full, or scroll down to choose to contribute 10% of its purchase price.
Acrylic pens, acrylic paints, canvas, brushes, and paper.
🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $170 to buy. Support our kids' learning by contributing 10% of the overall purchase price.
Tempra paints, paint cups, brushes, fabric markers, and fabric dye sticks.
🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $160 to buy. Support our kids' learning by purchasing this item in full, or scroll down to choose to contribute 10% of its purchase price.
Tempra paints, paint cups, brushes, fabric markers, and fabric dye sticks.
🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $160 to buy. Support our kids' learning by contributing 10% of the overall purchase price.
Cardstock, sketch paper, tissue paper, and construction paper.
🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $135 to buy. Support our kids' learning by purchasing this item in full, or scroll down to choose to contribute 10% of its purchase price.
Cardstock, sketch paper, tissue paper, and construction paper.
🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $135 to buy. Support our kids' learning by contributing 10% of the overall purchase price.
Brayers, ink, blotting paper and inking trays.
🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $200 to buy. Support our kids' learning by purchasing this item in full, or scroll down to choose to contribute 10% of its purchase price.
Brayers, ink, blotting paper and inking trays.
🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $135 to buy. Support our kids' learning by contributing 10% of the overall purchase price.
Shading pencils, charcoal, alcohol ink pens, and sketching paper.
🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $170 to buy. Support our kids' learning by purchasing this item in full, or scroll down to choose to contribute 10% of its purchase price.
Shading pencils, charcoal, alcohol ink pens, and sketching paper.
🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $170 to buy. Support our kids' learning by contributing 10% of the overall purchase price.
Watercolour paper, watercolour paints and pencil crayons, brushes.
🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $200 to buy. Support our kids' learning by purchasing this item in full, or scroll down to choose to contribute 10% of its purchase price.
Watercolour paper, watercolour paints and pencil crayons, brushes.
🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $200 to buy. Support our kids' learning by contributing 10% of the overall purchase price.
Snow painting bottles, biodegradable paints, small shovels, sun print paper.
🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $250 to buy. Support our kids' learning by purchasing this item in full, or scroll down to choose to contribute 10% of its purchase price.
Snow painting bottles, biodegradable paints, small shovels, sun print paper.
🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $200 to buy. Support our kids' learning by contributing 10% of the overall purchase price.
Sphero equips PK–12 students with programming, STEM, and CTE skills while building AI literacy through computer science with hands-on tools and standards-aligned lessons.
🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $500 to buy. Support our kids' learning by purchasing this item in full, or scroll down to choose to contribute 10% of its purchase price.
Sphero equips PK–12 students with programming, STEM, and CTE skills while building AI literacy through computer science with hands-on tools and standards-aligned lessons.
🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $500 to buy. Support our kids' learning by contributing 10% of the overall purchase price.
Children's microscopes are designed to introduce kids to science, and are specifically scaled to best suit different age groups or grades.
🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $500 to buy. Support our kids' learning by purchasing this item in full, or scroll down to choose to contribute 10% of its purchase price.
Children's microscopes are designed to introduce kids to science, and are specifically scaled to best suit different age groups or grades.
🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $500 to buy. Support our kids' learning by contributing 10% of the overall purchase price.
Playground equipment and outdoor educational supplies stay protected from the elements, but accessible to teachers and ready to go for student use when stored in a convenient Courtyard Shed.
🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $500 to buy. Support our kids' learning by purchasing this item in full, or scroll down to choose to contribute 10% of its purchase price.
Playground equipment and outdoor educational supplies stay protected from the elements, but accessible to teachers and ready to go for student use when stored in a convenient Courtyard Shed.
🪄This Wish List item would cost the school $500 to buy. Support our kids' learning by contributing 10% of the overall purchase price.
Use this option to contribute any amount of money toward purchasing any or all of these school enrichment supplies. Your funds will be allocated by the school Principal as needed.
You might also like to check out our Jennie’s Night Out Community Silent Auction--all proceeds raised through it will also support learning at Jennie Elliott School!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!