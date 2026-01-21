Small Steps towards Calgary 🏐

Dare to have asymmetrical style!

One black sock, one white sock, enhanced with yellow and green in the colors of the Condors. These socks conceal some small secrets: "Calgary 2026" and "Canada Volleyball Championship" under your feet, plus the discreet condor that accompanies you at the back.





Perfect for turning heads at the gym, at the office or in everyday life. Comfortable, unique, and useful – all while supporting a good cause!





Outway quality guaranteed.

Available in three sizes Small - Medium - Large