Designated Sponsorships at the Barrie Fair

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About this event
Your name on the Sponsor Board specific to the area of interest/where your funds are directed to.
Your name on the Sponsor Board specific to the area of interest/where your funds are directed to.
Your name printed on the Prize List for your area of interest.
2 Day Passes to the Barrie Fair.
Your name on the Sponsor Board specific to the area of interest/where your funds are directed to.
Your name printed on the Prize List for your area of interest and announced during show.
Ringside Signage Posted with a supplied banner that is 19" x 3'
2 Day Passes to the Barrie Fair
Your name on the Sponsor Board specific to the area of interest/where your funds are directed to.
Your name printed on the Prize List for your area of interest and announced during show.
Winner's Circle/Photo-Op Signage Posted with a supplied banner that is 19" x 2'
4 Day Passes to the Barrie Fair
Your name on the Sponsor Board specific to the area of interest/where your funds are directed to.
Your name printed on the Prize List for your area of interest and announced during show.
Winner's Circle/Photo-Op Signage Posted with a supplied banner that is 2'-6" x 6'
Presentation of an Award to Overall Champion in the Winner's Circle.
6 Day Passes to the Barrie Fair
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