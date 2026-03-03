Essa & District Agricultural Society

Hosted by

Essa & District Agricultural Society

About this event

Designated Sponsorships at the Barrie Fair

7505 10th Line

Barrie, ON L0L 2N0, Canada

Proud Supporter Sponsor item
Proud Supporter Sponsor
Pay what you can

Your name on the Sponsor Board specific to the area of interest/where your funds are directed to.

Bronze Sponsor item
Bronze Sponsor
$500

Your name on the Sponsor Board specific to the area of interest/where your funds are directed to.


Your name printed on the Prize List for your area of interest.


2 Day Passes to the Barrie Fair.

Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$750

Your name on the Sponsor Board specific to the area of interest/where your funds are directed to.


Your name printed on the Prize List for your area of interest and announced during show.


Ringside Signage Posted with a supplied banner that is 19" x 3'


2 Day Passes to the Barrie Fair

Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Your name on the Sponsor Board specific to the area of interest/where your funds are directed to.


Your name printed on the Prize List for your area of interest and announced during show.


Winner's Circle/Photo-Op Signage Posted with a supplied banner that is 19" x 2'


4 Day Passes to the Barrie Fair

Platinum Sponsor ($2500+) item
Platinum Sponsor ($2500+)
Pay what you can

Your name on the Sponsor Board specific to the area of interest/where your funds are directed to.


Your name printed on the Prize List for your area of interest and announced during show.


Winner's Circle/Photo-Op Signage Posted with a supplied banner that is 2'-6" x 6'


Presentation of an Award to Overall Champion in the Winner's Circle.


6 Day Passes to the Barrie Fair

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!