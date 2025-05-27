Advertising Packages

$500 + 13% HST = $565 (1 Blog Post + 1 LinkedIn Post + 1 Instagram Story)
$500 + 13% HST = $565 (1 Blog Post + 1 LinkedIn Post + 1 Instagram Story)
Social Media Package
$904
$800 + 13% HST = $904 (1 Instagram Post + 1 Facebook Post + 1 LinkedIn Post + 1 Instagram Story)
$800 + 13% HST = $904 (1 Instagram Post + 1 Facebook Post + 1 LinkedIn Post + 1 Instagram Story)
Banner Package
$1,356
$1,200 + 13% HST = $1,356 (1 Top Banner on 1 Newsletter + 1 Homepage Website Slider for 1 Month)
$1,200 + 13% HST = $1,356 (1 Top Banner on 1 Newsletter + 1 Homepage Website Slider for 1 Month)
Newsletter Sign-up Prize
$2,260
$2,000 + 13% HST = $2,260 (1 Newsletter Pop-up on DesignTO
Website for 1 Month with Image and Logo + Prize provided at no cost to DesignTO + Email addresses for new newsletter sign-ups during that month)
$2,000 + 13% HST = $2,260 (1 Newsletter Pop-up on DesignTO
Website for 1 Month with Image and Logo + Prize provided at no cost to DesignTO + Email addresses for new newsletter sign-ups during that month)
Advertorial Package
$3,390
$3,000 + 13% = $3,390 (1 Blog Post or Newsletter Article + 1 Instagram Post + 1 Facebook Post + 1 LinkedIn Post)
$3,000 + 13% = $3,390 (1 Blog Post or Newsletter Article + 1 Instagram Post + 1 Facebook Post + 1 LinkedIn Post)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!