Advertising Packages

$2,000 + 13% HST = $2,260 (1 Newsletter Pop-up on DesignTO Website for 1 Month with Image and Logo + Prize provided at no cost to DesignTO + Email addresses for new newsletter sign-ups during that month)

$2,000 + 13% HST = $2,260 (1 Newsletter Pop-up on DesignTO Website for 1 Month with Image and Logo + Prize provided at no cost to DesignTO + Email addresses for new newsletter sign-ups during that month)

More details...