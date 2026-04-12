Amazing One

Offered by

Amazing One

About the memberships

Become a member of Amazing One

Essential Membership - “I contribute to the movement”
$5

Renews monthly

Support the actions of Amazing One and be part of a movement that transforms lives through education, solidarity, and entrepreneurship. 🎁 You will receive: • 10% monthly discount on a product from the site • Access to news and campaigns
Supporter Membership - “I take concrete action”
$15

Renews monthly

Your contribution helps fund concrete initiatives: food aid, school supplies, and community projects. 🎁 You will receive: • 1 digital book (e.g. Self-Discovery) • Access to exclusive content • Participation in draws
Ambassador Membership - “I represent the vision”
$30

Renews monthly

Become a pillar of the Amazing One community and actively contribute to its expansion. 🎁 You will receive: • 1 physical product (book or Amazing One article) • Official Amazing One t-shirt • Access to a private group • Event invitations
Entrepreneur Membership - “I develop and build”
$50

Renews monthly

Access a network and tools to develop your business while making a real impact. 🎁 You will receive: • Entrepreneur pack (ebook + training + product) • Visibility on AmazingOne.ca • Access to collaboration opportunities
Builder Membership - “I build the future”
$100

Renews monthly

Directly participate in the construction of structuring projects (schools, social initiatives, events). 🎁 You will receive: • Premium box (products + books) • VIP access to events • Official recognition
Visionary Membership - "I leave a mark"
$250

Renews monthly

Become a key player in the Amazing One vision and contribute to international projects of great magnitude.


🎁 You receive:

  • Exclusive personalized gift box
  • Total VIP access
  • Private experiences & strategic meetings
Founding Partner Membership - Lifetime Contribution
Pay what you can

Become a Founding Partner of Amazing One and take part in building an ecosystem dedicated to education, entrepreneurship, and community impact.

This unique contribution grants you a privileged status within our organization, as well as priority access to certain initiatives, activities, and opportunities developed as part of our mission.

As a Founding Partner, you are recognized as a committed actor in the development and growth of Amazing One, and you contribute to building a lasting legacy.


Included Benefits

By making this contribution, you receive:

  • An official certificate of Founding Partner
  • A premium Amazing One box (physical and/or digital products)
  • An official recognition on our platforms (subject to your consent)
  • Priority access to certain exclusive events, activities, or communications
  • An invitation to participate in strategic meetings or consultations (if needed)


✔️ Priority access to opportunities
✔️ Invitation to participate in certain projects
✔️ Right to discussion/consultation
✔️ Access to reserved offers


This membership constitutes a voluntary contribution to support the activities, projects, and initiatives of Amazing One.

It does not constitute a financial investment, participation, or financial instrument within the meaning of applicable laws.


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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!