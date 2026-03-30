Become a Member of the Centre de crise Le Transit

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About the memberships
Valid until April 7, 2027
Any individual who has received services from Le Transit or a similar organization, and for whom a minimum period of twelve (12) months has passed since the end of services received.
Valid until April 7, 2027
Any adult who is in close contact with someone receiving services from Le Transit (e.g., family member, partner, friend).
Valid until April 7, 2027
Any adult interested in Le Transit’s mission and services who contributes to their advancement without receiving support services themselves.
Valid until April 7, 2027
Any non-profit organization or private corporation interested in Le Transit’s mission. Note: this category does not grant voting rights and is not eligible for election to the Board of Directors.
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