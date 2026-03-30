Centre de crise Le Transit

Offered by

Centre de crise Le Transit

About the memberships

Become a Member of the Centre de crise Le Transit

"Former service user" member
$5

Valid until April 7, 2027

Any individual who has received services from Le Transit or a similar organization, and for whom a minimum period of twelve (12) months has passed since the end of services received.

"Relative" member
$5

Valid until April 7, 2027

Any adult who is in close contact with someone receiving services from Le Transit (e.g., family member, partner, friend).

"Community" member
$5

Valid until April 7, 2027

Any adult interested in Le Transit’s mission and services who contributes to their advancement without receiving support services themselves.

"Partner" member
$5

Valid until April 7, 2027

Any non-profit organization or private corporation interested in Le Transit’s mission. Note: this category does not grant voting rights and is not eligible for election to the Board of Directors.

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