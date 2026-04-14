Collectif pour le droit à la scolarisation

Offered by

Collectif pour le droit à la scolarisation

About the memberships

Become a member of the Collective for the right to education

Parent Member
Free

For parents, guardians or other family members of a child who has experienced or is at risk of experiencing school breakage or other form of school exclusion, and who adhere to the mission of the Collective.

Allied Member
Free

For all individuals who adhere to the mission of the organization.

Collective Member
Free

For groups, organizations, associations or legal entities that adhere to the mission of the organization.

Add a donation for Collectif pour le droit à la scolarisation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!