Become a member of the Collective for the right to education

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About the memberships
For parents, guardians or other family members of a child who has experienced or is at risk of experiencing school breakage or other form of school exclusion, and who adhere to the mission of the Collective.
For all individuals who adhere to the mission of the organization.
For groups, organizations, associations or legal entities that adhere to the mission of the organization.
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