Devin McGuire Legacy in Motion: No One Walks Alone

We kindly ask that you register each individual attending who is 14 years of age or older.

Children under 14 do not need to be registered.

Donation not required.

We are truly excited to walk alongside you.

💛 No one walks alone.





If you choose to donate here are the donation tier section:

💛 Your Impact

$0 - Your presence matters. Walking with us shows support, connection, and community and honor.

$25 - Helps us provide resources that support connection and outreach in our community.

$50 - Supports programming that brings people together through shared experiences and healing.

$75 - Provides meaningful support for individuals in need, helping ensure no one feels alone.

$100+ Expands our impact, allowing us to reach more people and grow a stronger, more compassionate community.

Every step. Every dollar. Every person - it all makes a difference.

💛 No one walks alone.