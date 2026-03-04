Devin Mcguire Legacy Foundation

Hosted by

Devin Mcguire Legacy Foundation

About this event

Devin McGuire Legacy in Motion: No One Walks Alone

10065 168 St

Surrey, BC V4N 4B5, Canada

Suggested Donation but not required - Registration
Pay what you can
Available until May 1

We kindly ask that you register each individual attending who is 14 years of age or older.
Children under 14 do not need to be registered.

Donation not required.

We are truly excited to walk alongside you.

💛 No one walks alone.


If you choose to donate here are the donation tier section:

💛 Your Impact

$0 - Your presence matters. Walking with us shows support, connection, and community and honor.

$25 - Helps us provide resources that support connection and outreach in our community.

$50 - Supports programming that brings people together through shared experiences and healing.

$75 - Provides meaningful support for individuals in need, helping ensure no one feels alone.

$100+ Expands our impact, allowing us to reach more people and grow a stronger, more compassionate community.

Every step. Every dollar. Every person - it all makes a difference.

💛 No one walks alone.

Register for VIP with t-shirt
$100
Available until Apr 16

Limited**Early bird registration with Devin Mcguire Legacy T- shirt - no one walks alone -


pick up at registration table opens at 9am


VIP Admission- Sponsorship - Sweatshirt
$150
Available until Apr 23

**Limited availability **Donate a counselling appointment for your neighbor - no one walks alone

Add a donation for Devin Mcguire Legacy Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!