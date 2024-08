KRGinsure has donated a pair of Raptors tickets to our rescue! We are going to raffle them off, benefiting Georgette's extensive medical bills.





Wednesday October 26, 7:30 pm, Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers! 2 tickets, they're part of Platinum Club Access, Section 108, row 13.





Ticket value $500-$600 for the pair.





Thank you KRGinsure, and good luck to all who purchase tickets!