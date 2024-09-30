SSP Child Artist Policy and Parent Etiquette Agreement

Child Artist Policy

This document seems to be in revision. Will update when finalized.

Parent Etiquette Agreement

Stage Manager: Nicole Kidder

Head of Child Supervision: Gwenda MacPherson

Rehearsals - Parents are permitted to view or attend rehearsals for this production.

Communication - All communication related to this production will come from the Stage Manager. Likewise, if you need to communicate with the Production or creative team, you will correspond via the Stage Manager at the contact information you have already received. The exception to this is for just on time communication, such as lateness to a rehearsal where a message will be sent to the Stage Manager AND the Head of Child Supervision.

Drop off and Pick up - Please remember that the team for this production is made up entirely of volunteers, this includes the team assigned to supervise your child during rehearsals and performances. Our Head of Child Supervision (or designate) will be at rehearsal and performances 15 minutes prior to and after all call times. Please ensure you pick up your child artist promptly at the end of their call time. Call times will be communicated in advance by the Stage Manager.

Child Artist sign in and release - It is your responsibility to bring your child artist to the Head of Child Supervision (or designate) for all call times to sign your child in and out. The Head of Child Supervision (or designate) will NOT release your child to anyone that is not listed on your child artist resume, or let your child leave the building without you initialing beside your child and their call time.

Performances - Parents are not permitted backstage at our performance venue, Persephone Theatre. Etiquette related to drop off and pick up during rehearsals, will also apply during the run of the production.