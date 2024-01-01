Dance Laugh Sweat Repeat - Unlimited Fun Guaranteed - Powered By Chak De Studios & Hustle Bees

🌟 Join us for an unforgettable experience at the "Bring Your Family, Find Your Beat" dance workshop! 🌟





We are thrilled to announce this exciting event where families can come together to groove, learn, and have a blast this summer. Whether you're a seasoned dancer or just starting out, our workshop promises something for everyone.





What to Expect:

Engaging dance sessions led by talented instructors & choreographers

Fun-filled activities for all ages

Opportunities to bond and create lasting memories

Refreshments to keep you energized

Date & Time: August 17' 2024 11am - 1pm Location: 4259 Sherwoodtowne Blvd #1, Mississauga, ON L4Z 1Y5, Canada





Don't miss out on this chance to dance, laugh, and connect with your loved ones! Mark your calendars and get ready to unleash your inner dancer. Spots are limited - Book NOW!!





Get ready to dance your heart out with Hustle Bees and ChakDe—because when families come together, the beat gets even better! 🎶







