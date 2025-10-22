DGSS Winterfest

Hosted by
Includes two nights at a chalet at Mont-Sainte-Anne. This ticket is required to confirm your presence for the trip. +1s are allowed. If you wish to buy a ticket for a plus one, buy your ticket first, and then buy a second ticket for your plus one with their information.
Includes a seat on the bus from McGill to the destination, and back. The bus will leave on Friday from Bronfman at 1 pm, and return on Sunday at 6 pm.
Includes a lift pass for Mont-Sainte-Anne on Saturday. The price is discounted for the group.
Includes a lift pass for Mont-Sainte-Anne on Friday night, Saturday, and Sunday. The price is discounted for the group.
Includes skis (or snowboard), boots, poles, and a helmet for Saturday. The questions need to be filled out to prepare your equipment in advance.
Includes skis (or snowboard), boots, poles, and a helmet for either Friday & Saturday or Saturday & Sunday. The questions need to be filled out to prepare your equipment in advance.
Includes skis (or snowboard), boots, poles, and a helmet for Friday night, Saturday, and Sunday. The questions need to be filled out to prepare your equipment in advance.
Includes a ski lesson on Friday night with an official ski instructor. Ideal if you have never skied before.
Includes a ski lesson on Saturday morning with an official ski instructor. Ideal if you have never skied before.
