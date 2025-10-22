Desautels Graduate Student Society

Hosted by

Desautels Graduate Student Society

About this event

Sales closed

DGSS Winterfest

Mont Sainte-Anne

Beaupré, QC G0A 1E0, Canada

Accommodation - MANDATORY
$110

Includes two nights at a chalet at Mont-Sainte-Anne. This ticket is required to confirm your presence for the trip. +1s are allowed. If you wish to buy a ticket for a plus one, buy your ticket first, and then buy a second ticket for your plus one with their information.

Coach Bus (Round-trip)
$20

Includes a seat on the bus from McGill to the destination, and back. The bus will leave on Friday from Bronfman at 1 pm, and return on Sunday at 6 pm.

Lift Pass (Saturday only)
$90

Includes a lift pass for Mont-Sainte-Anne on Saturday. The price is discounted for the group.

Lift Pass (Weekend)
$168

Includes a lift pass for Mont-Sainte-Anne on Friday night, Saturday, and Sunday. The price is discounted for the group.

Rental Equipment (Saturday Only)
$47

Includes skis (or snowboard), boots, poles, and a helmet for Saturday. The questions need to be filled out to prepare your equipment in advance.

Rental Equipment (Two Days)
$94

Includes skis (or snowboard), boots, poles, and a helmet for either Friday & Saturday or Saturday & Sunday. The questions need to be filled out to prepare your equipment in advance.

Rental Equipment (Full Weekend)
$141

Includes skis (or snowboard), boots, poles, and a helmet for Friday night, Saturday, and Sunday. The questions need to be filled out to prepare your equipment in advance.

Ski Lesson (Friday Night)
$20

Includes a ski lesson on Friday night with an official ski instructor. Ideal if you have never skied before.

Ski Lesson (Saturday Morning)
$20

Includes a ski lesson on Saturday morning with an official ski instructor. Ideal if you have never skied before.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!