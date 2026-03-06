Hosted by

Dhrupodi Foundation Canada

About this event

Dhrupodi 94 Silver Jubilee Vancouver

100 Esplanade Ave

Harrison Hot Springs, BC V0M 1K0, Canada

Dhrupodian
$262.50

Price includes 5% GST. Registration fee include all event costs (2 breakfast, 1 lunch, 2 dinner, snacks, activities, concert, T-shirt, gifts etc.) EXCEPT hotel accommodation and transportation.

General Admission
$262.50

Adults, or Children (13 yrs & above); Price includes 5% GST. Registration fee include all event costs (2 breakfast, 1 lunch, 2 dinner, snacks, activities, concert, gifts etc.) EXCEPT hotel accommodation and transportation.

Children (5-12 yrs)
$157.50

Children (5 to 12 yrs); Price includes 5% GST. Registration fee include all event costs (2 breakfast, 1 lunch, 2 dinner, snacks, activities, concert, gifts etc.) EXCEPT hotel accommodation and transportation.

Children under 5 yrs
Free

Children under 5 yrs. Registration fee include all event costs (2 breakfast, 1 lunch, 2 dinner, snacks, activities, concert, gifts etc.), EXCEPT hotel accommodation and transportation.

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