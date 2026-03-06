Dhrupodi 94 Silver Jubilee Vancouver

About this event
Price includes 5% GST. Registration fee include all event costs (2 breakfast, 1 lunch, 2 dinner, snacks, activities, concert, T-shirt, gifts etc.) EXCEPT hotel accommodation and transportation.
Adults, or Children (13 yrs & above); Price includes 5% GST. Registration fee include all event costs (2 breakfast, 1 lunch, 2 dinner, snacks, activities, concert, gifts etc.) EXCEPT hotel accommodation and transportation.
Children (5 to 12 yrs); Price includes 5% GST. Registration fee include all event costs (2 breakfast, 1 lunch, 2 dinner, snacks, activities, concert, gifts etc.) EXCEPT hotel accommodation and transportation.
Children under 5 yrs. Registration fee include all event costs (2 breakfast, 1 lunch, 2 dinner, snacks, activities, concert, gifts etc.), EXCEPT hotel accommodation and transportation.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!