Dhul-Hijja 2026 Iftar (Day 1 to 9)

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Donate to offer one meal and get the reward of doubling your fasting day.
Offer 5 meals for 5 fasting people and get the double reward of 5 fasting days
May Allah accept your deeds. Offer ten meals and get your daily reward multiplied
An exclusive reward for the ones that Allah AlMighty has chosen.
Donate to offer one meal on Arafah day and get the reward of doubling your fasting day.
May Allah accept your deeds. Offer ten meals and get your daily reward multiplied
An exclusive reward for the ones that Allah AlMighty has chosen.
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