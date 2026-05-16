Hosted by

Association Salam Paix de Montreal

About this event

Dhul-Hijja 2026 Iftar (Day 1 to 9)

1260 Rue Mackay

Montréal, QC H3G 2H4, Canada

Donate One Meal (day 1 to 8 Duhl Hijjah)
$6

Donate to offer one meal and get the reward of doubling your fasting day.

Donate five (5) Meals (day 1 to 8 Duhl Hijjah)
$30

Offer 5 meals for 5 fasting people and get the double reward of 5 fasting days

Donate ten (10) Meals(day 1 to 8 Duhl Hijjah)
$60

May Allah accept your deeds. Offer ten meals and get your daily reward multiplied

Donate Full Iftar(day 1 to 8 Duhl Hijjah)
$600

An exclusive reward for the ones that Allah AlMighty has chosen.

Donate One Meal on Arafah
$6

Donate to offer one meal on Arafah day and get the reward of doubling your fasting day.

Donate ten (10) Meals On Arafah Day
$60

May Allah accept your deeds. Offer ten meals and get your daily reward multiplied

Donate Full Iftar On Arafah day
$1,200

An exclusive reward for the ones that Allah AlMighty has chosen.

Add a donation for Association Salam Paix de Montreal

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!