Die Harsh, a Silent Auction for the Grindstone Theatre Society

Blind Enthusiasm Brewing Company is providing a tour and tasting at The Monolith, its brewery dedicated to spontaneous beer. Take the opportunity to tour one of Canada’s most unique breweries and try our internationally award-winning beers. During your

tour you’ll visit our barrel rooms, the coolship, and taste beers in our taproom. The experience lasts 1.5 hours, and includes a guided tasting of three of our beers.