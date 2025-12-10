Die Harsh, a Silent Auction for the Grindstone Theatre Society

Hosted by
Starting bid
Rest, Relax, Renew with a gift voucher worth $120.75 for any service at any Therapeutic Body Concepts Location in Edmonton.
Starting bid
Blind Enthusiasm Brewing Company is providing a tour and tasting at The Monolith, its brewery dedicated to spontaneous beer. Take the opportunity to tour one of Canada’s most unique breweries and try our internationally award-winning beers. During your
tour you’ll visit our barrel rooms, the coolship, and taste beers in our taproom. The experience lasts 1.5 hours, and includes a guided tasting of three of our beers.
Starting bid
A 1 hour session of one on one Stand Up Comedy Coaching with the local talent, Elisia Snyder.
Starting bid
Starting bid
One admission to an intro CRU Group Pilates Class, plus any follow-up class for one individual.
Starting bid
Created by artist Hilary Forge of Caroline, Alberta. crafter in inspiration of the angular slopes of the rocky mountains.
Starting bid
Custom Bolo Tie made by Indigenous artist & filmmaker Megan Shott. Peronalized by order for your hearts content.
Starting bid
$100 gift certificate for a hair service from Alysha (she/her), the head stylist at the Hair Bureau. She specializes in razor and scissor cutting, which leads to some deadly shags and bangs. If it’s colour you’re after, she loves copper, balayage, and lived-in looks.
Starting bid
$105 value gift certificate for body art by any artist at Edmonton's Fox Runner Tattoo, plus shop swag: Tee (Size L) & Stickers!
Starting bid
CKUA Swag Bundle, this Tee is a Size XL.
Starting bid
$75 value gift card towards any laser service at Strathcona Laser Yeg. Transitioning individuals receive 20% off gender affirming services.
Starting bid
A one-on-one professional Tarot Card reading with Gabrielle Lamontagne. Online or in-person. Personalized to your questions, concerns and curiosities.
Starting bid
Enjoy a 4 pack of Colour Burt DDH DIPA in the comfort of your home with your very own set of tulip glasses. Keep the beers pouring with a gift cards for the tap room on Happy Beer Street, just south of the Grindstone.
Starting bid
A Private Chocolate Cooking Class for 4 Guests
Value: $400.00 CAD
Experience the magic of handcrafted chocolate making!
What’s Included:
● Hands-on chocolate workshop with our Cacao Fab chocolatier
● All ingredients, tools, and supplies provided
● Learn techniques in moulding, tempering and truffle creation
● Take home your delicious creations
Starting bid
This gift certificate includes TWO (2) tickets
to ONE of the following productions:
Morningside Road Oct. 15th to Nov. 2 (2025)
An Iliad Jan. 21 to Feb. 8 (2026)
The Revolutionists March 18 to April 5 (2026)
Autumn May 6 to May 24 (2026)
Starting bid
This voucher entitles you to two tickets to any performance of Request
Programme, the final show in NLT’s 50th Anniversary Season.
Starting bid
6 pack admissions to regular-priced metro cinema screenings.Accompanied by Metro drink cozy & key chain swag.
Starting bid
Starting bid
CKUA Swag Bundle, this Tee is a Size S.
