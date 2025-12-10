Hosted by

Grindstone Theatre Society

Die Harsh, a Silent Auction for the Grindstone Theatre Society

Theraputic Body Concepts Gift Voucher item
Theraputic Body Concepts Gift Voucher
$45

Starting bid

Rest, Relax, Renew with a gift voucher worth $120.75 for any service at any Therapeutic Body Concepts Location in Edmonton.

Blind Enthusiasm Tour & Tasting for 4 item
Blind Enthusiasm Tour & Tasting for 4
$65

Starting bid

Blind Enthusiasm Brewing Company is providing a tour and tasting at The Monolith, its brewery dedicated to spontaneous beer. Take the opportunity to tour one of Canada’s most unique breweries and try our internationally award-winning beers. During your

tour you’ll visit our barrel rooms, the coolship, and taste beers in our taproom. The experience lasts 1.5 hours, and includes a guided tasting of three of our beers.

1 Hour of Stand Up Coaching item
1 Hour of Stand Up Coaching
$45

Starting bid

A 1 hour session of one on one Stand Up Comedy Coaching with the local talent, Elisia Snyder.

Theraputic Body Concepts Gift Voucher (Copy)
$45

Starting bid

Rest, Relax, Renew with a gift voucher worth $120.75 for any service at any Therapeutic Body Concepts Location in Edmonton.

Intro Passes
$20

Starting bid

One admission to an intro CRU Group Pilates Class, plus any follow-up class for one individual.

Handmade Ceramic Mug item
Handmade Ceramic Mug
$25

Starting bid

Created by artist Hilary Forge of Caroline, Alberta. crafter in inspiration of the angular slopes of the rocky mountains.

Custom Bolo Tie by Megan Shott
$100

Starting bid

Custom Bolo Tie made by Indigenous artist & filmmaker Megan Shott. Peronalized by order for your hearts content.

Hair Bureau Gift Certificate item
Hair Bureau Gift Certificate
$40

Starting bid

$100 gift certificate for a hair service from Alysha (she/her), the head stylist at the Hair Bureau. She specializes in razor and scissor cutting, which leads to some deadly shags and bangs. If it’s colour you’re after, she loves copper, balayage, and lived-in looks.

Gift Certificate
$65

Starting bid

$105 value gift certificate for body art by any artist at Edmonton's Fox Runner Tattoo, plus shop swag: Tee (Size L) & Stickers!

CKUA Swag
$25

Starting bid

CKUA Swag Bundle, this Tee is a Size XL.

Strathcona Laser Yeg Gift Card
$35

Starting bid

$75 value gift card towards any laser service at Strathcona Laser Yeg. Transitioning individuals receive 20% off gender affirming services.

Professional Tarot Reading
$40

Starting bid

A one-on-one professional Tarot Card reading with Gabrielle Lamontagne. Online or in-person. Personalized to your questions, concerns and curiosities.

Ale Arcitect Bundle
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a 4 pack of Colour Burt DDH DIPA in the comfort of your home with your very own set of tulip glasses. Keep the beers pouring with a gift cards for the tap room on Happy Beer Street, just south of the Grindstone.

Cacao Fab Chocolate Cooking Class for 4
$140

Starting bid

A Private Chocolate Cooking Class for 4 Guests

Value: $400.00 CAD

Experience the magic of handcrafted chocolate making!


What’s Included:


● Hands-on chocolate workshop with our Cacao Fab chocolatier

● All ingredients, tools, and supplies provided

● Learn techniques in moulding, tempering and truffle creation

● Take home your delicious creations

Shadow Theatre Tickets
$35

Starting bid

This gift certificate includes TWO (2) tickets

to ONE of the following productions:


Morningside Road Oct. 15th to Nov. 2 (2025)

An Iliad Jan. 21 to Feb. 8 (2026)

The Revolutionists March 18 to April 5 (2026)

Autumn May 6 to May 24 (2026)

Northern Lights Theatre Tickets
$30

Starting bid

This voucher entitles you to two tickets to any performance of Request

Programme, the final show in NLT’s 50th Anniversary Season.


Addmission Six Pack & Swag
$45

Starting bid

6 pack admissions to regular-priced metro cinema screenings.Accompanied by Metro drink cozy & key chain swag.

Strathcona Laser Yeg Gift Card (Copy)
$35

Starting bid

$75 value gift card towards any laser service at Strathcona Laser Yeg. Transitioning individuals receive 20% off gender affirming services.

CKUA Swag
$25

Starting bid

CKUA Swag Bundle, this Tee is a Size S.

