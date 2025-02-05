Digital Copies of Images for Garett Morrison (3)

This is the total cost for: - 6 Powerpoints with 11 images each with low res images = $330 - Staff time to create PowerPoint = $120 Just select "1" as the total number of items. A transaction receipt will be generated for your records.

This is the total cost for: - 6 Powerpoints with 11 images each with low res images = $330 - Staff time to create PowerPoint = $120 Just select "1" as the total number of items. A transaction receipt will be generated for your records.

seeMoreDetailsMobile