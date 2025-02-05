Transcona Museum (Transcona Historical Museum Inc)
eventClosed
Digital Copies of Images for Garett Morrison (3)
Slideshows from Transcona Museum
CA$450
This is the total cost for:
- 6 Powerpoints with 11 images each with low res images = $330
- Staff time to create PowerPoint = $120
Just select "1" as the total number of items. A transaction receipt will be generated for your records.
This is the total cost for:
- 6 Powerpoints with 11 images each with low res images = $330
- Staff time to create PowerPoint = $120
Just select "1" as the total number of items. A transaction receipt will be generated for your records.