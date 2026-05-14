Belle Spirale Dance Projects

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Belle Spirale Dance Projects

About this shop

Dinner - Drinks - Pottery Dance Deck 2026

Post-show Dinner item
Post-show Dinner
$20

Home made dinner purchase to support our artistic activities. Suggested donation of $20

0
Beer item
Beer
$7

Beer purchase to support our artistic activities. Suggested donation of $7

0
Glass of Wine item
Glass of Wine
$10

Wine purchase to support our artistic activities. Suggested donation of $10

0
Water / Soft Drink item
Water / Soft Drink
$4

Wine purchase to support our artistic activities. Suggested donation of $4

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I want to donate $10 for my pottery item/s item
I want to donate $10 for my pottery item/s
$10

Pottery items hand crafted and donated anonymously by a local artist. Pick and choose all items that you want and make a donation corresponding to how much you wish to donate. Thank you for supporting us.

0
I want to donate $20 for my pottery item/s item
I want to donate $20 for my pottery item/s
$20

Pottery items hand crafted and donated anonymously by a local artist. Pick and choose all items that you want and make a donation corresponding to how much you wish to donate. Thank you for supporting us.

0
I want to donate $30 for my pottery item/s item
I want to donate $30 for my pottery item/s
$30

Pottery items hand crafted and donated anonymously by a local artist. Pick and choose all items that you want and make a donation corresponding to how much you wish to donate. Thank you for supporting us.

0
I want to donate $40 for my pottery item/s item
I want to donate $40 for my pottery item/s
$40

Pottery items hand crafted and donated anonymously by a local artist. Pick and choose all items that you want and make a donation corresponding to how much you wish to donate. Thank you for supporting us.

0
I want to donate $50 for my pottery item/s item
I want to donate $50 for my pottery item/s
$50

Pottery items hand crafted and donated anonymously by a local artist. Pick and choose all items that you want and make a donation corresponding to how much you wish to donate. Thank you for supporting us.

0
Add a donation for Belle Spirale Dance Projects

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!