Dinner - Drinks - Pottery Dance Deck 2026

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Home made dinner purchase to support our artistic activities. Suggested donation of $20
Beer purchase to support our artistic activities. Suggested donation of $7
Wine purchase to support our artistic activities. Suggested donation of $10
Wine purchase to support our artistic activities. Suggested donation of $4
Pottery items hand crafted and donated anonymously by a local artist. Pick and choose all items that you want and make a donation corresponding to how much you wish to donate. Thank you for supporting us.
Pottery items hand crafted and donated anonymously by a local artist. Pick and choose all items that you want and make a donation corresponding to how much you wish to donate. Thank you for supporting us.
Pottery items hand crafted and donated anonymously by a local artist. Pick and choose all items that you want and make a donation corresponding to how much you wish to donate. Thank you for supporting us.
Pottery items hand crafted and donated anonymously by a local artist. Pick and choose all items that you want and make a donation corresponding to how much you wish to donate. Thank you for supporting us.
Pottery items hand crafted and donated anonymously by a local artist. Pick and choose all items that you want and make a donation corresponding to how much you wish to donate. Thank you for supporting us.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!