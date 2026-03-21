Hosted by

League of Extraordinary Albertans

About this event

Dino Burn- First and Last

20 Minutes South of Drumheller

General Admission- 13+
$150

Gates open:

Thursday: 10:57am- 8:02pm

Friday- 11:01am-8:01pm

Saturday- 11:02am-5:59pm

Gate is closed Sunday and Monday NO Entry- Exit only

You will need your valid government issued ID with you to gain entry and get a wrist band.


This is a camping event- there is no water and no power on site- please read the survival guide on the website for how to pack accordingly.

Young Burners- Under 13
Free

This is a ticket for burners under the age of 13 (12 years of age or younger on June 18 2026) This ticket is for registration purposes only. You will be required to show proof of age at the gate. One ticket per person due to registration.

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