Dino Burn- First and Last

Gates open:

Thursday: 10:57am- 8:02pm

Friday- 11:01am-8:01pm

Saturday- 11:02am-5:59pm

Gate is closed Sunday and Monday NO Entry- Exit only

You will need your valid government issued ID with you to gain entry and get a wrist band.





This is a camping event- there is no water and no power on site- please read the survival guide on the website for how to pack accordingly.