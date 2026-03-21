Dino Burn- First and Last

About this event
Gates open:
Thursday: 10:57am- 8:02pm
Friday- 11:01am-8:01pm
Saturday- 11:02am-5:59pm
Gate is closed Sunday and Monday NO Entry- Exit only
You will need your valid government issued ID with you to gain entry and get a wrist band.
This is a camping event- there is no water and no power on site- please read the survival guide on the website for how to pack accordingly.
This is a ticket for burners under the age of 13 (12 years of age or younger on June 18 2026) This ticket is for registration purposes only. You will be required to show proof of age at the gate. One ticket per person due to registration.
$
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