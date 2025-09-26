eventClosed

Disco After Dark Silent Auction

auction.pickupLocation

26220 56 Ave, Langley Twp, BC V4W 1J7, Canada

10 Class Pack & Grip Socks
CA$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

10 class pack which is valued at $320.00 as well as a pair of grip socks to set you up for class. You will be provided with a gift card for the socks so you can pick the size and color you like best

Soudorv Smart Watch item
Soudorv Smart Watch
CA$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

This versatile watch offers a variety of practical features, including weather , music playback controls, Find phone , activity tracking, remote camera shutter, hydration reminders, business card, and more.

Cordless Vacuum item
Cordless Vacuum
CA$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

This lightweight vacuum cleaner boasts a super powerful motor and adjustable speed power suction, enabling you to effortlessly switch between the highest mode at 55KPa and the standard mode at 20KPa, which is capable of quickly easily picking up dirt, debris, pet hair from carpets and hard floors.

Canucks Tickets
CA$200

auctionV2.input.startingBid

2 Canucks Tickets for Wednesday January 21 - 2026
Row 9 - Seat 101/103

Donated by : VWR Capital Corp.

Wine and Golf Basket
CA$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Wine basket with golf balls


Donated by: VWR Capital Corp.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing