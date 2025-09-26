Disco After Dark Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
10 class pack which is valued at $320.00 as well as a pair of grip socks to set you up for class. You will be provided with a gift card for the socks so you can pick the size and color you like best
This versatile watch offers a variety of practical features, including weather , music playback controls, Find phone , activity tracking, remote camera shutter, hydration reminders, business card, and more.
This lightweight vacuum cleaner boasts a super powerful motor and adjustable speed power suction, enabling you to effortlessly switch between the highest mode at 55KPa and the standard mode at 20KPa, which is capable of quickly easily picking up dirt, debris, pet hair from carpets and hard floors.
2 Canucks Tickets for Wednesday January 21 - 2026
Row 9 - Seat 101/103
Donated by : VWR Capital Corp.
Wine basket with golf balls
Donated by: VWR Capital Corp.
