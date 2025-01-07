March into Memories Spring Auction

Ottawa Senators vs. Philadelphia Box April 13 VALUE $4700
$500
Starting bid
💜Value $4700 💜 Ottawa Senators vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Executive Club Box with 16 Seats, Suite 108 B,
4 x Lot One Parking Passes
April 13th 1:00 PM
Donated by Virginia Boro
$1000 Gift Certificate for RV or Trailer Rental
$100
Starting bid
💜Value $1000💜 This $1000 gift certificate can be applied towards the rental of an RV or trailer or used towards the purchase of a new RV or trailer at RV Canada Ottawa. Whether you're planning a weekend getaway or an extended road trip, this certificate helps make your dream adventure a reality.
What’s Included:
$1000 credit towards an RV or trailer rental
Option to apply the value toward the purchase of a new RV or trailer
Access to a wide selection of quality RVs and trailers for your next big adventure
Restrictions:
Cannot be used for accessories, maintenance, or storage
Rental bookings subject to availability and terms of RV Canada Ottawa
Generously Donated By: Happy Andy
Get ready to hit the open road and explore in comfort with RV Canada Ottawa!
Mother's Day Brunch for Two (Item One)
$20
Starting bid
💜Value $160💜 This certificate entitles the bearer to a delightful Mother’s Day Brunch & Bubbly for Two at Château Mille Fleurs in Merrickville, Ontario on Sunday May 11th.
Indulge in a gourmet brunch buffet, featuring fresh fruit, baked goods, savory breakfast dishes, house-made sangria, and more. Enjoy live music with violin & piano, and spend time making memories by feeding the alpacas & goats or relaxing in the beautiful countryside setting.
📍 Certificate Includes:
Brunch for two guests
Choice of sangria, wine, juice, or pop
Live music performance
Fun activities including alpaca & goat feeding and a bounce house
Reservation Required – Call 613-219-7631 to book your spot!
Mother's Day Brunch for Two (Item Two)
$20
Starting bid
💜Value $160 💜 This certificate entitles the bearer to a delightful Mother’s Day Brunch & Bubbly for Two at Château Mille Fleurs in Merrickville, Ontario on Sunday May 11th.
Indulge in a gourmet brunch buffet, featuring fresh fruit, baked goods, savory breakfast dishes, house-made sangria, and more. Enjoy live music with violin & piano, and spend time making memories by feeding the alpacas & goats or relaxing in the beautiful countryside setting.
📍 Certificate Includes:
Brunch for two guests
Choice of sangria, wine, juice, or pop
Live music performance
Fun activities including alpaca & goat feeding and a bounce house
Reservation Required – Call 613-219-7631 to book your spot!
2 Tickets to Ottawa Redblacks Home Game
$10
Starting bid
💜Value $100 💜Two Tickets to an Ottawa Redblacks Home Game
Experience the excitement of Ottawa Redblacks football live at TD Place Stadium with this certificate for two tickets to a regular season game. Cheer on the Redblacks as they battle it out on the field in front of an electric crowd.
Details:
Includes: Two tickets to an Ottawa Redblacks regular season home game
Value: $100
Location: TD Place Stadium, Ottawa
Redemption Requirements:
Must be redeemed at least 48 hours before the game
Subject to ticket availability at the time of booking
Donated By: Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group
Two Single Admission Passes to Summer Days at Saunders Farm
$10
Starting bid
💜Value $60 💜Two Admission Passes to Saunders Farm – Summer Maze Days
Enjoy a fun-filled day at Saunders Farm with two single admission passes for their exciting Summer Maze Days! Navigate the famous mazes, explore beautiful gardens, and enjoy the farm’s many attractions, making for a perfect summer adventure.
Details:
Includes: Two (2) single admission passes
Value: $60 ($30 per pass)
Valid for: Summer Maze Days
Dates: Open weekends in June and Wednesday-Sunday in July and August
Come experience the magic of Saunders Farm—a perfect summer outing for families, friends, and adventure seekers alike!
Soiree in the Field Luxury Picnic for Two (Item two of two)
$20
Starting bid
💜Value $200 💜
This certificate entitles the bearer to two tickets to a magical Soirée at The Kirk Farm in Kemptville, Ontario. Enjoy an unforgettable evening surrounded by nature, delicious cuisine, and a serene ambiance.
Choose Your Soirée:
Lavender Soirées
Saturday, July 12th | 6:00 – 9:00 PM
Saturday, July 19th | 6:00 – 9:00 PM
Fall Soirées
Saturday, September 13th
Saturday, September 27th
For more information contact [email protected]
Laugh Out Loud Experience: Yuk Yuk’s Comedy Night for 10!
$20
Starting bid
💜Value $240 💜with a Yuk Yuk’s comedy experience for 10! This package gives you and your friends a reserved table at one of Canada’s top comedy clubs, where you’ll enjoy a lineup of hilarious stand-up performances. Valid for regular shows Sun-Friday. Gather your crew and get ready for an unforgettable evening of comedy, fun, and great entertainment!
Theatre Night Out: Upper Canada Playhouse Tickets for Two
$10
Starting bid
💜Value $80 💜Enjoy a live theatre experience with two tickets to the Upper Canada Playhouse, valid for the 2025 Summer Season or Christmas show. Experience top-quality productions in a charming and intimate setting for a memorable night out.
$150 Gift Certificate from The Jump for Joy Company
$10
Starting bid
💜Value $150 💜Add excitement to your event with a bouncy castle rental, food cart, or lawn game rentals from The Jump for Joy Company! A perfect way to create memories at your next bbq or celebration.
Gift Certificate for 2 for Escape Manor
$5
Starting bid
💜Value $72 💜 Embark on an exhilarating escape room experience with this Escape Manor gift certificate for two. Valid at any Escape Manor location, this certificate offers you and a guest the chance to solve puzzles and uncover mysteries in a thrilling, immersive environment.
Admission for 4 to Valleyview Farm
$5
Starting bid
💜Value $56 💜Admission for Four to Valleyview Little Animal Farm Enjoy a delightful day at Valleyview Little Animal Farm with admission for four, valued at $56. Explore the Little Animal Barn, meet friendly farm animals, take a ride on the Valleyview Express Train, and let the kids play in the Creative Farm Play Area. It's a perfect outing for families to experience the charm of farm life and create lasting memories.
