Pawse and Purr

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Pawse and Purr

About this event

DIY Puzzle Feeding and Enrichment Toys Seminar

5 Swan Lake Blvd unit 6

Markham, ON L3P 8C6, Canada

Adult Admission
$20

6 left!

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY BEFORE CONTINUING


$20 PER PERSON

Must be 18 years of age or older


RULES: 

  1. Do not pick up the cats please - they have autonomy and choose to be here.
  2. Maximum 2 children per adult
  3. Treats and toys are provided. If you wish to donate something, please give it to us directly beforehand.
  4. Teens under 18 require a guardian to sign on their behalf during their first visit.
  5. No flash photography or videos. Photos of cats only, please! We encourage any social media to be tagged with @pawseandpurr, and to check out our social media accounts (thank you, it helps support our cause by keeping funding focused on operational expenses instead of advertising)!
  6. Shoe covers are available, you can also bring indoor shoes or purchase socks from us.
  7. The cats are curious! Please do not leave any food, drink, activities or belongings unattended

TERMS OF AGREEMENT: All participants must follow the Rules and instruction given by Staff, Instructors and Volunteers of Pawse and Purr Cat Lounge. Any caretaker/guardian must uphold these rules and instructions with their charge(s) and whenever said charge(s) are on the premises in future. All Pawse and Purr Cat Lounge experiences are for educational purposes only and cannot replace professional veterinarian/veterinarian behaviourist advice. Pawse and Purr Cat Lounge is not responsible for lost, damaged or stolen items. Any person(s) who cannot co-exist respectfully or pose a health or safety concern to the cats, staff, volunteers and other participants will be asked to leave and will give up their participation and possible future admittance should Pawse and Purr Cat Lounge deem necessary.

 I acknowledge and agree that cats have a right to autonomy and that there is no guarantee that my experience will be the same as anyone else's or my expectations. I acknowledge that animals are ultimately unpredictable with their own will and drives and that therefore, regardless of training, handling, or environmental circumstance, Pawse and Purr Cat Lounge cannot protect against every potential risk to myself and/or other persons/animals participating in my care. These may include animal attacks, animal bites, and the responsive actions and complications that arise from them, and I understand and acknowledge that such risks are inherent and cannot be eliminated. I declare that I am the participant/caretaker/guardian within this purchase, that I am at least 18 years of age or older, and that all information I have provided is accurate.

Supporter Admission
$15

6 left!

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY BEFORE CONTINUING


For Current Supporters Only - please see our "Become a Supporter" page at www.pawseandpurr.com for more info!


$15 PER SUPPORTER


RULES: 

  1. Do not pick up the cats please - they have autonomy and choose to be here.
  2. Maximum 2 children per adult
  3. Treats and toys are provided. If you wish to donate something, please give it to us directly beforehand.
  4. Teens under 18 require a guardian to sign on their behalf during their first visit.
  5. No flash photography or videos. Photos of cats only, please! We encourage any social media to be tagged with @pawseandpurr, and to check out our social media accounts (thank you, it helps support our cause by keeping funding focused on operational expenses instead of advertising)!
  6. Shoe covers are available, you can also bring indoor shoes or purchase socks from us.
  7. The cats are curious! Please do not leave any food, drink, activities or belongings unattended

TERMS OF AGREEMENT: All participants must follow the Rules and instruction given by Staff, Instructors and Volunteers of Pawse and Purr Cat Lounge. Any caretaker/guardian must uphold these rules and instructions with their charge(s) and whenever said charge(s) are on the premises in future. All Pawse and Purr Cat Lounge experiences are for educational purposes only and cannot replace professional veterinarian/veterinarian behaviourist advice. Pawse and Purr Cat Lounge is not responsible for lost, damaged or stolen items. Any person(s) who cannot co-exist respectfully or pose a health or safety concern to the cats, staff, volunteers and other participants will be asked to leave and will give up their participation and possible future admittance should Pawse and Purr Cat Lounge deem necessary.

 I acknowledge and agree that cats have a right to autonomy and that there is no guarantee that my experience will be the same as anyone else's or my expectations. I acknowledge that animals are ultimately unpredictable with their own will and drives and that therefore, regardless of training, handling, or environmental circumstance, Pawse and Purr Cat Lounge cannot protect against every potential risk to myself and/or other persons/animals participating in my care. These may include animal attacks, animal bites, and the responsive actions and complications that arise from them, and I understand and acknowledge that such risks are inherent and cannot be eliminated. I declare that I am the participant/caretaker/guardian within this purchase, that I am at least 18 years of age or older, and that all information I have provided is accurate.

Free Child Admission (12 years and under)
Free

6 left!

1 child free (12 years and under) with 1 adult payment

Minor Admission (under 18 years of age)
$20

6 left!

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY BEFORE CONTINUING.


$20 PER PERSON

Under 18 years of age, first time visiting must be accompanied by a guardian to sign off on Rules and Terms of Agreement on their behalf.


RULES: 

  1. Do not pick up the cats please - they have autonomy and choose to be here.
  2. Maximum 2 children per adult
  3. Treats and toys are provided. If you wish to donate something, please give it to us directly beforehand.
  4. Teens under 18 require a guardian to sign on their behalf during their first visit.
  5. No flash photography or videos. Photos of cats only, please! We encourage any social media to be tagged with @pawseandpurr, and to check out our social media accounts (thank you, it helps support our cause by keeping funding focused on operational expenses instead of advertising)!
  6. Shoe covers are available, you can also bring indoor shoes or purchase socks from us.
  7. The cats are curious! Please do not leave any food, drink, activities or belongings unattended

TERMS OF AGREEMENT: All participants must follow the Rules and instruction given by Staff, Instructors and Volunteers of Pawse and Purr Cat Lounge. Any caretaker/guardian must uphold these rules and instructions with their charge(s) and whenever said charge(s) are on the premises in future. All Pawse and Purr Cat Lounge experiences are for educational purposes only and cannot replace professional veterinarian/veterinarian behaviourist advice. Pawse and Purr Cat Lounge is not responsible for lost, damaged or stolen items. Any person(s) who cannot co-exist respectfully or pose a health or safety concern to the cats, staff, volunteers and other participants will be asked to leave and will give up their participation and possible future admittance should Pawse and Purr Cat Lounge deem necessary.

 I acknowledge and agree that cats have a right to autonomy and that there is no guarantee that my experience will be the same as anyone else's or my expectations. I acknowledge that animals are ultimately unpredictable with their own will and drives and that therefore, regardless of training, handling, or environmental circumstance, Pawse and Purr Cat Lounge cannot protect against every potential risk to myself and/or other persons/animals participating in my care. These may include animal attacks, animal bites, and the responsive actions and complications that arise from them, and I understand and acknowledge that such risks are inherent and cannot be eliminated. I declare that I am the participant/caretaker/guardian within this purchase, that I am at least 18 years of age or older, and that all information I have provided is accurate.

Certified Service Animal
Free

6 left!

Service Animal Terms of Agreement: I acknowledge that I will be with and in control of my Certified Service Animal at all times without exception, and will leave should there be any concern regarding the safety or health of any person or animal on Pawse and Purr (Cat Lounge) premises, for the benefit of all involved. My Certified Service Animal is up to date on all vaccinations/shots, and all training/certification requirements. I accept that in compliance with Ontario Law, I will provide additional and current proof of this should Pawse and Purr (Cat Lounge) staff/instructors request them.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!