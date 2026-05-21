DIY Puzzle Feeding and Enrichment Toys Seminar

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY BEFORE CONTINUING





$20 PER PERSON

Must be 18 years of age or older





RULES:

Do not pick up the cats please - they have autonomy and choose to be here. Maximum 2 children per adult Treats and toys are provided. If you wish to donate something, please give it to us directly beforehand. Teens under 18 require a guardian to sign on their behalf during their first visit. No flash photography or videos. Photos of cats only, please! We encourage any social media to be tagged with @pawseandpurr, and to check out our social media accounts (thank you, it helps support our cause by keeping funding focused on operational expenses instead of advertising)! Shoe covers are available, you can also bring indoor shoes or purchase socks from us. The cats are curious! Please do not leave any food, drink, activities or belongings unattended

TERMS OF AGREEMENT: All participants must follow the Rules and instruction given by Staff, Instructors and Volunteers of Pawse and Purr Cat Lounge. Any caretaker/guardian must uphold these rules and instructions with their charge(s) and whenever said charge(s) are on the premises in future. All Pawse and Purr Cat Lounge experiences are for educational purposes only and cannot replace professional veterinarian/veterinarian behaviourist advice. Pawse and Purr Cat Lounge is not responsible for lost, damaged or stolen items. Any person(s) who cannot co-exist respectfully or pose a health or safety concern to the cats, staff, volunteers and other participants will be asked to leave and will give up their participation and possible future admittance should Pawse and Purr Cat Lounge deem necessary.

I acknowledge and agree that cats have a right to autonomy and that there is no guarantee that my experience will be the same as anyone else's or my expectations. I acknowledge that animals are ultimately unpredictable with their own will and drives and that therefore, regardless of training, handling, or environmental circumstance, Pawse and Purr Cat Lounge cannot protect against every potential risk to myself and/or other persons/animals participating in my care. These may include animal attacks, animal bites, and the responsive actions and complications that arise from them, and I understand and acknowledge that such risks are inherent and cannot be eliminated. I declare that I am the participant/caretaker/guardian within this purchase, that I am at least 18 years of age or older, and that all information I have provided is accurate.