DIY Puzzle Feeding and Enrichment Toys Seminar

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About this event
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$20 PER PERSON
Must be 18 years of age or older
RULES:
TERMS OF AGREEMENT: All participants must follow the Rules and instruction given by Staff, Instructors and Volunteers of Pawse and Purr Cat Lounge. Any caretaker/guardian must uphold these rules and instructions with their charge(s) and whenever said charge(s) are on the premises in future. All Pawse and Purr Cat Lounge experiences are for educational purposes only and cannot replace professional veterinarian/veterinarian behaviourist advice. Pawse and Purr Cat Lounge is not responsible for lost, damaged or stolen items. Any person(s) who cannot co-exist respectfully or pose a health or safety concern to the cats, staff, volunteers and other participants will be asked to leave and will give up their participation and possible future admittance should Pawse and Purr Cat Lounge deem necessary.
I acknowledge and agree that cats have a right to autonomy and that there is no guarantee that my experience will be the same as anyone else's or my expectations. I acknowledge that animals are ultimately unpredictable with their own will and drives and that therefore, regardless of training, handling, or environmental circumstance, Pawse and Purr Cat Lounge cannot protect against every potential risk to myself and/or other persons/animals participating in my care. These may include animal attacks, animal bites, and the responsive actions and complications that arise from them, and I understand and acknowledge that such risks are inherent and cannot be eliminated. I declare that I am the participant/caretaker/guardian within this purchase, that I am at least 18 years of age or older, and that all information I have provided is accurate.
6 left!
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY BEFORE CONTINUING
For Current Supporters Only - please see our "Become a Supporter" page at www.pawseandpurr.com for more info!
$15 PER SUPPORTER
RULES:
TERMS OF AGREEMENT: All participants must follow the Rules and instruction given by Staff, Instructors and Volunteers of Pawse and Purr Cat Lounge. Any caretaker/guardian must uphold these rules and instructions with their charge(s) and whenever said charge(s) are on the premises in future. All Pawse and Purr Cat Lounge experiences are for educational purposes only and cannot replace professional veterinarian/veterinarian behaviourist advice. Pawse and Purr Cat Lounge is not responsible for lost, damaged or stolen items. Any person(s) who cannot co-exist respectfully or pose a health or safety concern to the cats, staff, volunteers and other participants will be asked to leave and will give up their participation and possible future admittance should Pawse and Purr Cat Lounge deem necessary.
I acknowledge and agree that cats have a right to autonomy and that there is no guarantee that my experience will be the same as anyone else's or my expectations. I acknowledge that animals are ultimately unpredictable with their own will and drives and that therefore, regardless of training, handling, or environmental circumstance, Pawse and Purr Cat Lounge cannot protect against every potential risk to myself and/or other persons/animals participating in my care. These may include animal attacks, animal bites, and the responsive actions and complications that arise from them, and I understand and acknowledge that such risks are inherent and cannot be eliminated. I declare that I am the participant/caretaker/guardian within this purchase, that I am at least 18 years of age or older, and that all information I have provided is accurate.
6 left!
1 child free (12 years and under) with 1 adult payment
6 left!
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY BEFORE CONTINUING.
$20 PER PERSON
Under 18 years of age, first time visiting must be accompanied by a guardian to sign off on Rules and Terms of Agreement on their behalf.
RULES:
TERMS OF AGREEMENT: All participants must follow the Rules and instruction given by Staff, Instructors and Volunteers of Pawse and Purr Cat Lounge. Any caretaker/guardian must uphold these rules and instructions with their charge(s) and whenever said charge(s) are on the premises in future. All Pawse and Purr Cat Lounge experiences are for educational purposes only and cannot replace professional veterinarian/veterinarian behaviourist advice. Pawse and Purr Cat Lounge is not responsible for lost, damaged or stolen items. Any person(s) who cannot co-exist respectfully or pose a health or safety concern to the cats, staff, volunteers and other participants will be asked to leave and will give up their participation and possible future admittance should Pawse and Purr Cat Lounge deem necessary.
I acknowledge and agree that cats have a right to autonomy and that there is no guarantee that my experience will be the same as anyone else's or my expectations. I acknowledge that animals are ultimately unpredictable with their own will and drives and that therefore, regardless of training, handling, or environmental circumstance, Pawse and Purr Cat Lounge cannot protect against every potential risk to myself and/or other persons/animals participating in my care. These may include animal attacks, animal bites, and the responsive actions and complications that arise from them, and I understand and acknowledge that such risks are inherent and cannot be eliminated. I declare that I am the participant/caretaker/guardian within this purchase, that I am at least 18 years of age or older, and that all information I have provided is accurate.
6 left!
Service Animal Terms of Agreement: I acknowledge that I will be with and in control of my Certified Service Animal at all times without exception, and will leave should there be any concern regarding the safety or health of any person or animal on Pawse and Purr (Cat Lounge) premises, for the benefit of all involved. My Certified Service Animal is up to date on all vaccinations/shots, and all training/certification requirements. I accept that in compliance with Ontario Law, I will provide additional and current proof of this should Pawse and Purr (Cat Lounge) staff/instructors request them.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!