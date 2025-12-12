Hosted by

Dogwood Monarchist Society

About this event

Sales closed

DMS's Everything But the Kitchen Sink Auction

Snowflake Brooch item
Snowflake Brooch
$5

Starting bid

Add some winter sparkle to your look with this adorable snowflake brooch. Donated by Judy Jive

Unicorn Brooch item
Unicorn Brooch
$5

Starting bid

Step into a world of fantasy with this captivating unicorn brooch! This piece features a beautifully detailed unicorn design, shimmering with sparkling accents. It's the perfect accessory to add a touch of magic and elegance to any outfit.Donated by Judy Jive

Batman Brooch item
Batman Brooch
$5

Starting bid

The bat signal is up! Calling all Batman fans - we have the eye catching addition to your outfit right here! Donated by Judy Jive

Butterfly Brooch item
Butterfly Brooch
$5

Starting bid

Capture the grace of nature with this lovely butterfly brooch! This charming piece features a delicate butterfly design, adorned with sparkling accents. Perfect for adding a touch of whimsy and elegance to any outfit. Donated by Judy Jive

Rhinestone Brooch item
Rhinestone Brooch
$5

Starting bid

Add some sparkle to your life or the life of others with this Rhinestone Brooch. Donated by Judy Jive

Heart Brooch item
Heart Brooch
$5

Starting bid

Do you wear your heart on your sleeve or do you want to show someone you love them? How about gifting this heart shaped brooch.

Sapphire Blue Crown Brooch item
Sapphire Blue Crown Brooch
$5

Starting bid

Is this your reign colour? Does this match your outfit for an upcoming ball? Every royal needs a crown pin or multiple! Donated by Judy Jive

Mystery Jewelry Bundle item
Mystery Jewelry Bundle
$5

Starting bid

Pick up this mystery jewlery bundle to sparkle up your outfits or to gift as a pleasant surprise!

Leopard Brooch item
Leopard Brooch
$5

Starting bid

This brooch is more than just an accessory; it's a statement piece. Add a touch of vintage glamour and a dash of untamed spirit to any outfit.Donated by Judy Jive

Star Brooch item
Star Brooch
$5

Starting bid

Are you a star, because you should wear one! Add this star shaped brooch to your collection! Donated by Judy Jive

Sheer Gold Fabric item
Sheer Gold Fabric
$5

Starting bid

Sheer gold accent fabric perfect for gift wrapping or accenting any garment. We’ve gone shopping for you, place your bid and start designing! 1 yard 60 inch width. Donated by Judy Jive

Gold Velvet with Sequin Fabric item
Gold Velvet with Sequin Fabric item
Gold Velvet with Sequin Fabric
$40

Starting bid

This gold velvet fabric with sequins is 4 ½ yards 42 inch width. We’ve gone shopping for you, place your bid and start designing! Donated by Judy Jive

Mystery Fabric Bundle #1 item
Mystery Fabric Bundle #1
$20

Starting bid

10 yards of vibrant fabric ready to become your next project! The perfect amount of fabric for an over the top gown, a trailing cape or pair of robes.  We’ve gone shopping for you, place your bid and start designing! 

Dark Blue Fabric with Clear Sequins item
Dark Blue Fabric with Clear Sequins item
Dark Blue Fabric with Clear Sequins
$10

Starting bid

Why not make something out of this elegant deep blue fabric. We’ve gone shopping for you, place your bid and start designing!  2 pieces 1 ⅓ yards 50 inch width. Donated by Judy Jive

Mystery Fabric Bundle #2 item
Mystery Fabric Bundle #2
$40

Starting bid

Create something with this eye catching fabric. This fabric is enough for a sleek gown, a two piece set or whatever else you can dream up. We’ve gone shopping for you, place your bid and start designing! 4 ¾ yards 56 inch width.

Mystery Merch Bundle item
Mystery Merch Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Have you been coveting a bowtie, maybe some luggage tags, anything else we have been flogging for sale this year? This mystery merch bundle may include one or all of the above! Bid now to make it yours and find out!

First Nations Print Scarf item
First Nations Print Scarf
$10

Starting bid

Wrap yourself in warmth and fashion this holiday season with this First Nations Print Scarf. A value of $25

Vehicle Air Purifier item
Vehicle Air Purifier
$5

Starting bid

Use this air purifier to freshen up any small space. Does your drag stink, do you have pets that leave that wet pet smell in your vehicle or apartment? Try this! Donated by Celestial Seasons

Messr's Leather Printed Clutch item
Messr's Leather Printed Clutch
$30

Starting bid

This cute printed clutch will spice up any look. Looking for a funky gift for that special someone in your life? Look no further than this handmade leather clutch. Donated by Messr's Leather with a $145 value

Dr Who Coffee Table Book item
Dr Who Coffee Table Book
$10

Starting bid

Dr Who coffee table book where you can see detailed images of sets and story lines from one of the longest running sci-fi series. A $40 value.

Tracey Cole Necklace Set item
Tracey Cole Necklace Set
$10

Starting bid

Snap up this snazzy beaded necklace for yourself or a loved one this holiday season. Made and donated by Tracey Cole with a $40 value.

Bling on the Chaos Gift Card item
Bling on the Chaos Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

Fancy yourself a crafty queen looking to add more sparkle to your life? Grab this giftcard to your one stop shop to making all things shiny! A $50 value.

2 Tickets to the Improv Centre item
2 Tickets to the Improv Centre
$25

Starting bid

Fancy a night out on the town? Take yourself and a friend to one of the Improv Centre Shows on Granville Island for a fun night out! A $50 value.

Havaianas Flip Flops item
Havaianas Flip Flops
$15

Starting bid

Are you ready to escape this weather for some beach time? Let us help you pack! Pick up this fun pair of printed Havanas Flip Flops, womens size 9/10 or Eu 41/42. A $45 value.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!