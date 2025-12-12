DMS's Everything But the Kitchen Sink Auction

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Add some winter sparkle to your look with this adorable snowflake brooch. Donated by Judy Jive
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Step into a world of fantasy with this captivating unicorn brooch! This piece features a beautifully detailed unicorn design, shimmering with sparkling accents. It's the perfect accessory to add a touch of magic and elegance to any outfit.Donated by Judy Jive
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The bat signal is up! Calling all Batman fans - we have the eye catching addition to your outfit right here! Donated by Judy Jive
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Capture the grace of nature with this lovely butterfly brooch! This charming piece features a delicate butterfly design, adorned with sparkling accents. Perfect for adding a touch of whimsy and elegance to any outfit. Donated by Judy Jive
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Add some sparkle to your life or the life of others with this Rhinestone Brooch. Donated by Judy Jive
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Do you wear your heart on your sleeve or do you want to show someone you love them? How about gifting this heart shaped brooch.
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Is this your reign colour? Does this match your outfit for an upcoming ball? Every royal needs a crown pin or multiple! Donated by Judy Jive
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Pick up this mystery jewlery bundle to sparkle up your outfits or to gift as a pleasant surprise!
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This brooch is more than just an accessory; it's a statement piece. Add a touch of vintage glamour and a dash of untamed spirit to any outfit.Donated by Judy Jive
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Are you a star, because you should wear one! Add this star shaped brooch to your collection! Donated by Judy Jive
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Sheer gold accent fabric perfect for gift wrapping or accenting any garment. We’ve gone shopping for you, place your bid and start designing! 1 yard 60 inch width. Donated by Judy Jive
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This gold velvet fabric with sequins is 4 ½ yards 42 inch width. We’ve gone shopping for you, place your bid and start designing! Donated by Judy Jive
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10 yards of vibrant fabric ready to become your next project! The perfect amount of fabric for an over the top gown, a trailing cape or pair of robes. We’ve gone shopping for you, place your bid and start designing!
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Why not make something out of this elegant deep blue fabric. We’ve gone shopping for you, place your bid and start designing! 2 pieces 1 ⅓ yards 50 inch width. Donated by Judy Jive
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Create something with this eye catching fabric. This fabric is enough for a sleek gown, a two piece set or whatever else you can dream up. We’ve gone shopping for you, place your bid and start designing! 4 ¾ yards 56 inch width.
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Have you been coveting a bowtie, maybe some luggage tags, anything else we have been flogging for sale this year? This mystery merch bundle may include one or all of the above! Bid now to make it yours and find out!
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Wrap yourself in warmth and fashion this holiday season with this First Nations Print Scarf. A value of $25
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Use this air purifier to freshen up any small space. Does your drag stink, do you have pets that leave that wet pet smell in your vehicle or apartment? Try this! Donated by Celestial Seasons
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This cute printed clutch will spice up any look. Looking for a funky gift for that special someone in your life? Look no further than this handmade leather clutch. Donated by Messr's Leather with a $145 value
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Dr Who coffee table book where you can see detailed images of sets and story lines from one of the longest running sci-fi series. A $40 value.
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Snap up this snazzy beaded necklace for yourself or a loved one this holiday season. Made and donated by Tracey Cole with a $40 value.
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Fancy yourself a crafty queen looking to add more sparkle to your life? Grab this giftcard to your one stop shop to making all things shiny! A $50 value.
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Fancy a night out on the town? Take yourself and a friend to one of the Improv Centre Shows on Granville Island for a fun night out! A $50 value.
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Are you ready to escape this weather for some beach time? Let us help you pack! Pick up this fun pair of printed Havanas Flip Flops, womens size 9/10 or Eu 41/42. A $45 value.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!