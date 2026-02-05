CISV Toronto

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CISV Toronto

About this event

S 2026 Seminar - Valentina

S-2026 Seminar Deposit
Pay what you can

3 left!

$1000 Deposit to secure seminar camp spot


Note - CISV does not expect you to pay the Zeffy suggested fee of 9%. Simply select “Other” and change the amount to 0.00 before completing your payment

S-2026 Seminar Deposit
$875

3 left!

2nd or 3rd payment towards program


Note - CISV does not expect you to pay the Zeffy suggested fee of 9%. Simply select “Other” and change the amount to 0.00 before completing your payment

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!