S 2026 Seminar - Valentina

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3 left!
$1000 Deposit to secure seminar camp spot
Note - CISV does not expect you to pay the Zeffy suggested fee of 9%. Simply select “Other” and change the amount to 0.00 before completing your payment
3 left!
2nd or 3rd payment towards program
Note - CISV does not expect you to pay the Zeffy suggested fee of 9%. Simply select “Other” and change the amount to 0.00 before completing your payment
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!