Dolce Musica

3635 Av. Atwater

Montréal, QC H3H 1V6, Canada

General Admission
CA$25
For all individuals who are unable to access the other categories of tickets.
Students
CA$20
Students benefit from a discounted rate for the purchase of individual tickets.
Children
CA$10
Children aged 12 and under benefit from a discounted rate for the purchase of individual tickets.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing