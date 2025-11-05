$12 for 12 Powers Scarf Fundraiser

Represents trust, belief, and spiritual conviction.
Represents inner power, resilience, and courage.
Represents insight, discernment, and deep understanding.
Represents compassion, connection, and selfless care.
Represents divine strength, inner authority, or the ultimate power that transcends individual will and connects us to a higher force.
Represents hope, inspiration, or reflection.
Represents empathy, wisdom, and the deep connection we seek with one another.
Represents the power of determination, choice, and the inner strength that drives us to take action and shape our lives
Represents the greater plan at work in the universe, a sense of balance, harmony, and guidance.
Represents passion, enthusiasm, and the fiery energy that drives us to pursue our dreams and purpose
Represents the release of negativity, limiting beliefs, or obstacles
Represents the gift of existence, the vibrancy of our being, and the interconnectedness of all life.
Represents all Unity 12 Powers
