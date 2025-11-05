$12 for 12 Powers Scarf Fundraiser

Blue - Faith
$12

Represents trust, belief, and spiritual conviction.

Light Green - Strength
$12

Represents inner power, resilience, and courage.

Yellow - Wisdom
$12

Represents insight, discernment, and deep understanding.

Pink - Love
$12

Represents compassion, connection, and selfless care.

Purple - Power
$12

Represents divine strength, inner authority, or the ultimate power that transcends individual will and connects us to a higher force.

Light Blue - Imagination
$12

Represents hope, inspiration, or reflection.

Gold - Understanding
$12

Represents empathy, wisdom, and the deep connection we seek with one another.

Silver - Will
$12

Represents the power of determination, choice, and the inner strength that drives us to take action and shape our lives

Dark Green - Order
$12

Represents the greater plan at work in the universe, a sense of balance, harmony, and guidance.

Orange - Zeal
$12

Represents passion, enthusiasm, and the fiery energy that drives us to pursue our dreams and purpose

Russet - Elimination
$12

Represents the release of negativity, limiting beliefs, or obstacles

Red - Life
$12

Represents the gift of existence, the vibrancy of our being, and the interconnectedness of all life.

White - All the Powers
$12

Represents all Unity 12 Powers

