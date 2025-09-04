DONNELLY MUSEUM BUS TOUR 5:00PM (OCT 25, 2025)

This ticket grants the attendee access to the museum between the hours of 2:30PM and 5:00PM as well as a seat on the 5:00PM Bus tour of the Lucan-Biddulph area.





Please note the ticketing platform Zeffy will, by default, have a donation entered to their platform. They assist non-profits in making online sales without paying service fees, however if you would not like to donate to the platform, please make sure you change the donation to "Other" and enter zero.