Don't Forget To Breathe Foundation has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Hosted by

Don't Forget To Breathe Foundation
Sales closed

Don't Forget To Breathe Foundation's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

16 Mill St, Drayton, ON N0G 1P0, Canada

2x Blue Jays Tickets May 27th item
2x Blue Jays Tickets May 27th
$100

Starting bid

2 Tickets to the May 27th Blue Jays Game vs Miami Marlins. Game start time is 1:07pm at the Roger's Centre. Good seats with private entrance and lounge access. Unlimited food and non-alcoholic beverages before and during the game. In seat service. Buffet-style including a variety of foods: prime rib, shrimp, chicken, pasta, hotdogs, nachos, crab legs, sushi, popcorn, and candy.


Donated by Michael Parson - Parson & Associates (IG Private Wealth Management)

2x Blue Jays Tickets June 10th item
2x Blue Jays Tickets June 10th
$100

Starting bid

2 Tickets to the June 10th Blue Jays Game vs Philadelphia Phillies. Game start time is 7:07pm at the Roger's Centre. Good seats with private entrance and lounge access. Unlimited food and non-alcoholic beverages before and during the game. In seat service. Buffet-style including a variety of foods: prime rib, shrimp, chicken, pasta, hotdogs, nachos, crab legs, sushi, popcorn, and candy.


Donated by Michael Parson - Parson & Associates (IG Private Wealth Management)

Kali Ma Skincare Starter Pack item
Kali Ma Skincare Starter Pack
$20

Starting bid

Tallow-based, all-natural skincare. Handmade in Moorefield. Includes: Face Cream, Face Cleansing Bar, Body Butter and Toner.

Donated by Sam Mitchell

2 Tickets to a 2026 Drayton Entertainment production item
2 Tickets to a 2026 Drayton Entertainment production
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Drayton Entertainment 

Thirty-One Organization Tote item
Thirty-One Organization Tote
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Carolyn Geerlinks

Thirty-One Retro Metro Weekender item
Thirty-One Retro Metro Weekender
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Carolyn Geerlinks

Cozy Gift Pack item
Cozy Gift Pack
$25

Starting bid

Sherpa Throw, Kali Ma Body Butter, Beck's Broth and Ornament


Donated by Judy and Jerry Forler & Kali Ma Skincare

Campfire Gift Pack item
Campfire Gift Pack
$50

Starting bid

green hoodie (medium), white hoodie (xl), Kali Ma Repel Bug Deterrent Salve, Campfire Cocktails Book


Donated by Judy and Jerry Forler & Kali Ma Skincare

Thirty-One Organization Tote item
Thirty-One Organization Tote
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Carolyn Geerlinks

Hotels.com $250 Gift Card item
Hotels.com $250 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Judy and Jerry Forler

Sherpa Blanket & Bottle of Vodka item
Sherpa Blanket & Bottle of Vodka
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Jeremy Brown

Thirty-One Little Dreamer Bag item
Thirty-One Little Dreamer Bag
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Carolyn Geerlinks

Adventure Pack item
Adventure Pack
$15

Starting bid

Scrapbook, bug catcher, travel phone holder/charger (USB-C), wireless spotlight

Thirty-One Lunch Bag item
Thirty-One Lunch Bag
$20

Starting bid

Bag, dip bowls and guacamole mix


Donated by Carolyn Geerlinks

Set of 2 Thirty-One Display Bins item
Set of 2 Thirty-One Display Bins
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Carolyn Geerlinks

Set of 3 Tupperware Canisters item
Set of 3 Tupperware Canisters
$10

Starting bid

2 different sizes, donated by Carolyn Geerlinks

Set of 4 Coral Tupperware Containers item
Set of 4 Coral Tupperware Containers
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Carolyn Geerlinks

Set of 2 Tupperware Cereal Bins & Bowl With Lid item
Set of 2 Tupperware Cereal Bins & Bowl With Lid
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Carolyn Geerlinks

Small Afghan Blanket item
Small Afghan Blanket
$25

Starting bid

Lap-size, donated by Eileen Taylor

Survivor The Game & Bug Catcher item
Survivor The Game & Bug Catcher
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Sylvia Mitchell

Yeti / Hot Chocolate Gift Pack item
Yeti / Hot Chocolate Gift Pack
$20

Starting bid

Yeti mug, 2x Beck's Broth Protein Hot Chocolate & Nutrl Blanket


Donated by Judy and Jerry Forler

Dip Bowls, Muffuletta & Spoons item
Dip Bowls, Muffuletta & Spoons
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Carolyn Geerlinks & Jasmine Trask

Dip Bowls, Preserves & Spoons item
Dip Bowls, Preserves & Spoons
$15

Starting bid

Dip bowls with peach salsa, fruit relish, marmalade and cherry jam, bamboo spoons & knives.


Donated by Carolyn Geerlinks & Jasmine Trask

Yeti Gift Pack #2 item
Yeti Gift Pack #2
$25

Starting bid

Pink yeti mug, Elora Coffee Roasters ground coffee, Nutrl small throw blanket


Donated by Judy and Jerry Forler

Beach Bag Gift Pack item
Beach Bag Gift Pack
$25

Starting bid

Beach bag & towel, wine glass for the pool or sand or snow, vodka, swim suit sack


Donated by Emilie Haycock, Jasmine Trask & Kali Ma Skincare

Gardening Gift Pack item
Gardening Gift Pack
$15

Starting bid

Dahlia bulbs, flower seeds, solar lights, trowel, gardening gloves, pot


Donated by Jasmine Trask

Gin & Shot Glasses item
Gin & Shot Glasses
$25

Starting bid

Adam Brown 55 gin, and Pack of 6 shot glasses.


Donated by Jeremy Brown and Jasmine Trask

$50 Gift Card & Sherpa Blanket item
$50 Gift Card & Sherpa Blanket
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Judy and Jerry Forler

Bath Gift Pack item
Bath Gift Pack
$25

Starting bid

$50 Amazon gift card, curtain lights, mini champagne, mocha bar and soap dish, & unscented floating candle.


Donated by Judy and Jerry Forler, Jasmine Trask & Sylvia Mitchell

Yeti & Gin item
Yeti & Gin
$25

Starting bid

Yeti travel mug, Adam Brown 55 gin, & Christmas ornament.


Donated by Jeremy Brown & Judy and Jerry Forler

Eco Den Gift Pack item
Eco Den Gift Pack
$30

Starting bid

Bath soak, toothpaste, gingerbread tea, bar soap, body mist, nail polish, lip balm, perfume roller, protein hot chocolate, soap saver bag and soap dish.


Donated by Natalie at The Eco Den

Yeti, Vodka & Ornament item
Yeti, Vodka & Ornament
$25

Starting bid

Yeti travel mug, Adam Brown 55 vodka, and ornament.


Donated by Adam Brown & Judy and Jerry Forler

$50 Ultimate Gift Card item
$50 Ultimate Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Judy and Jerry Forler

$50 Amazon Gift Card item
$50 Amazon Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Judy and Jerry Forler

$150 Elegant Aesthetics Gift Certificate item
$150 Elegant Aesthetics Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Nicole Crispin at Elegant Aesthetics (Palmerston)

Corner Krest Salon Gift Certificate & Hair Straightener item
Corner Krest Salon Gift Certificate & Hair Straightener
$50

Starting bid

$50 gift certificate and hair straightening tool donated by Destiny at Corner Krest

Handmade "Lake Louise" Mosaic Wood Art item
Handmade "Lake Louise" Mosaic Wood Art
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Sheri Dowdall @wanderandnest

Craft Beer Gift Basket item
Craft Beer Gift Basket item
Craft Beer Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Mary Austin
5 Craft Beer, 6 Michelob Ultra, 3 Partake (Non-alcoholic) & assortment of Picard's Peanuts

8 Moscow Mule-Inspired, ready-to-serve beverages item
8 Moscow Mule-Inspired, ready-to-serve beverages
$10

Starting bid

Launched by a brewery in North Huron to honour Blyth native, Brittney Peters, who passed away far too young after a battle with A.L.L.


Buffalo are known to face a storm rather than turn away. Brittney's family & friends adopted this logo in reflection of how Brittney faced her journey.


Donated by Emily Haycock

2 Packs of Watercolour Cards by NicNacs Crafts item
2 Packs of Watercolour Cards by NicNacs Crafts
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Nicnac's Crafts (Nicole Luymes)

Benjamin Bridge Gift Pack item
Benjamin Bridge Gift Pack
$25

Starting bid

Crewneck Sweatshirt (large), Tote Bag and Nova Scotia-Inspired Puzzle


Donated by Benjamin Bridge

Waddies Deluxe Set item
Waddies Deluxe Set
$50

Starting bid

The ultimate tossing game.


Donated by Waddies Team

Lug Over-the-Shoulder Bag item
Lug Over-the-Shoulder Bag
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Sylvia Mitchell

Roots Tote, Crossbody Bag & Makeup Mirror item
Roots Tote, Crossbody Bag & Makeup Mirror
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Sylvia Mitchell

O'Neill Hoodie & Socks item
O'Neill Hoodie & Socks
$25

Starting bid

Hoodie size large.


Donated by Sylvia Mitchell

2x Inflatable Lounge Couch item
2x Inflatable Lounge Couch item
2x Inflatable Lounge Couch
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Sylvia Mitchell

$50 Golf Town Gift Card item
$50 Golf Town Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Samantha Mitchell

Self-Care Gift Pack item
Self-Care Gift Pack
$25

Starting bid

Wine, set of candles, mocha bar and soap dish.


Donated by Sylvia Mitchell & Rebecca Forler

Bath & Body Works Gift Pack item
Bath & Body Works Gift Pack
$15

Starting bid

Body wash, body lotion, hand soap, candle and body mist in Pure Wonder scent.


Donated by Marilyn Renner Riff

Metcalfe Iron Works Frying Pan item
Metcalfe Iron Works Frying Pan
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Rebecca Forler

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!