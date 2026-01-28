Don't Forget To Breathe Foundation's Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Starting bid
2 Tickets to the May 27th Blue Jays Game vs Miami Marlins. Game start time is 1:07pm at the Roger's Centre. Good seats with private entrance and lounge access. Unlimited food and non-alcoholic beverages before and during the game. In seat service. Buffet-style including a variety of foods: prime rib, shrimp, chicken, pasta, hotdogs, nachos, crab legs, sushi, popcorn, and candy.
Donated by Michael Parson - Parson & Associates (IG Private Wealth Management)
Starting bid
2 Tickets to the June 10th Blue Jays Game vs Philadelphia Phillies. Game start time is 7:07pm at the Roger's Centre. Good seats with private entrance and lounge access. Unlimited food and non-alcoholic beverages before and during the game. In seat service. Buffet-style including a variety of foods: prime rib, shrimp, chicken, pasta, hotdogs, nachos, crab legs, sushi, popcorn, and candy.
Donated by Michael Parson - Parson & Associates (IG Private Wealth Management)
Starting bid
Tallow-based, all-natural skincare. Handmade in Moorefield. Includes: Face Cream, Face Cleansing Bar, Body Butter and Toner.
Donated by Sam Mitchell
Starting bid
Donated by Drayton Entertainment
Starting bid
Donated by Carolyn Geerlinks
Starting bid
Donated by Carolyn Geerlinks
Starting bid
Sherpa Throw, Kali Ma Body Butter, Beck's Broth and Ornament
Donated by Judy and Jerry Forler & Kali Ma Skincare
Starting bid
green hoodie (medium), white hoodie (xl), Kali Ma Repel Bug Deterrent Salve, Campfire Cocktails Book
Donated by Judy and Jerry Forler & Kali Ma Skincare
Starting bid
Donated by Carolyn Geerlinks
Starting bid
Donated by Judy and Jerry Forler
Starting bid
Donated by Jeremy Brown
Starting bid
Donated by Carolyn Geerlinks
Starting bid
Scrapbook, bug catcher, travel phone holder/charger (USB-C), wireless spotlight
Starting bid
Bag, dip bowls and guacamole mix
Donated by Carolyn Geerlinks
Starting bid
Donated by Carolyn Geerlinks
Starting bid
2 different sizes, donated by Carolyn Geerlinks
Starting bid
Donated by Carolyn Geerlinks
Starting bid
Donated by Carolyn Geerlinks
Starting bid
Lap-size, donated by Eileen Taylor
Starting bid
Donated by Sylvia Mitchell
Starting bid
Yeti mug, 2x Beck's Broth Protein Hot Chocolate & Nutrl Blanket
Donated by Judy and Jerry Forler
Starting bid
Donated by Carolyn Geerlinks & Jasmine Trask
Starting bid
Dip bowls with peach salsa, fruit relish, marmalade and cherry jam, bamboo spoons & knives.
Donated by Carolyn Geerlinks & Jasmine Trask
Starting bid
Pink yeti mug, Elora Coffee Roasters ground coffee, Nutrl small throw blanket
Donated by Judy and Jerry Forler
Starting bid
Beach bag & towel, wine glass for the pool or sand or snow, vodka, swim suit sack
Donated by Emilie Haycock, Jasmine Trask & Kali Ma Skincare
Starting bid
Dahlia bulbs, flower seeds, solar lights, trowel, gardening gloves, pot
Donated by Jasmine Trask
Starting bid
Adam Brown 55 gin, and Pack of 6 shot glasses.
Donated by Jeremy Brown and Jasmine Trask
Starting bid
Donated by Judy and Jerry Forler
Starting bid
$50 Amazon gift card, curtain lights, mini champagne, mocha bar and soap dish, & unscented floating candle.
Donated by Judy and Jerry Forler, Jasmine Trask & Sylvia Mitchell
Starting bid
Yeti travel mug, Adam Brown 55 gin, & Christmas ornament.
Donated by Jeremy Brown & Judy and Jerry Forler
Starting bid
Bath soak, toothpaste, gingerbread tea, bar soap, body mist, nail polish, lip balm, perfume roller, protein hot chocolate, soap saver bag and soap dish.
Donated by Natalie at The Eco Den
Starting bid
Yeti travel mug, Adam Brown 55 vodka, and ornament.
Donated by Adam Brown & Judy and Jerry Forler
Starting bid
Donated by Judy and Jerry Forler
Starting bid
Donated by Judy and Jerry Forler
Starting bid
Donated by Nicole Crispin at Elegant Aesthetics (Palmerston)
Starting bid
$50 gift certificate and hair straightening tool donated by Destiny at Corner Krest
Starting bid
Donated by Sheri Dowdall @wanderandnest
Starting bid
Donated by Mary Austin
5 Craft Beer, 6 Michelob Ultra, 3 Partake (Non-alcoholic) & assortment of Picard's Peanuts
Starting bid
Launched by a brewery in North Huron to honour Blyth native, Brittney Peters, who passed away far too young after a battle with A.L.L.
Buffalo are known to face a storm rather than turn away. Brittney's family & friends adopted this logo in reflection of how Brittney faced her journey.
Donated by Emily Haycock
Starting bid
Donated by Nicnac's Crafts (Nicole Luymes)
Starting bid
Crewneck Sweatshirt (large), Tote Bag and Nova Scotia-Inspired Puzzle
Donated by Benjamin Bridge
Starting bid
The ultimate tossing game.
Donated by Waddies Team
Starting bid
Donated by Sylvia Mitchell
Starting bid
Donated by Sylvia Mitchell
Starting bid
Hoodie size large.
Donated by Sylvia Mitchell
Starting bid
Donated by Sylvia Mitchell
Starting bid
Donated by Samantha Mitchell
Starting bid
Wine, set of candles, mocha bar and soap dish.
Donated by Sylvia Mitchell & Rebecca Forler
Starting bid
Body wash, body lotion, hand soap, candle and body mist in Pure Wonder scent.
Donated by Marilyn Renner Riff
Starting bid
Donated by Rebecca Forler
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!